Most of Raqqa lies in ruins with most buildings nearly or partially destroyed while the entire infrastructure has become non-existent following the heavy fighting and aerial bombardment campaign to retake the de facto capital of the so-called Islamic State. (Marwa Awad/WFP)

Former ISIS capital Raqqa ‘nearly completely destroyed,’ says UN

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 4 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Six months after Kurdish forces backed by U.S. air power and artillery recaptured Raqqa from Islamic State militants, the nearly destroyed former capital of the self-declared caliphate in Syria remains without the most basic services, according to a recent assessment by a team on UN experts.

A four-hour visit to the once-vibrant metropolis on the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria by a team of UN experts has provided a rare glimpse into the life in Raqqa as the city struggles to begin rebuilding after the five-months bloody siege and four years of ISIS rule.

A 25-member United Nations interagency team led by the World Food Programme (WFP) was allowed to visit the Raqqa on April 1, becoming the first UN team to visit the city since ISIS took control of it in 2013.

“We found the city, unfortunately, nearly completely destroyed,” said Marwa Awad, a Canadian, who works as the WFP spokesperson in Syria. “Almost all of it has been destroyed, the destruction is spread out across the northeast, south and west of the city.”

(click to listen to the full interview with Marwa Awad)

Listen
City infrastructure annihilated

The city’s infrastructure has been completely destroyed, Awad said.

“There is no electricity, there is no water, people are buying water in tankers and the water is not clean according to the families we had a chance to speak to during our short assessment mission,” Awad said. “There is also no phone coverage.”

A 25-member UN team led by WFP visited Raqqa City on April 1, 2018, for the first time since 2013 to meet with the city council and locals to discuss humanitarian conditions and plan for delivering humanitarian assistance to the city’s returnees. So far, close to 100,000 people have returned to Raqqa and all require lifesaving and life-sustaining assistance, UN says. WFP plans to deliver food assistance to 30,000 people in the city. (Marwa Awad/WFP)

According to Airwars, a UK-based group of investigative journalists and volunteers that tracks the number of civilian casualties in Syria and Iraq, the U.S.-led coalition launched more than 20,000 munitions into the city during the five-month campaign to recapture it from ISIS.

In August of 2017, that barrage had officially increased to more than one bomb, missile, rocket or artillery round fired every eight minutes—a total of 5,775 munitions during the month, Airwars said in its report Raqqa: a city destroyed and then forgotten.

This was more than all munitions released by the U.S. in Afghanistan during all of 2017, Airwars said.

Airwars estimated that 2,000 civilians were killed during bitter fighting for control of Raqqa.

Hundreds more have been killed and maimed by mines and booby traps laid by ISIS fighters or by unexploded ordinance as nearly 100,000 civilians have returned to the city to try to rebuild their lives.

“There is a lot of discontent among the returnees because basic services are not there yet and it’s going to take a long time for the city to get back up on its feet again,” Awad said.

‘Colossal job’

Most of Raqqa lies in ruins with most buildings nearly or partially destroyed while the entire infrastructure has become non-existent following the heavy fighting and aerial bombardment to retake the de facto capital of the so-called Islamic State. Residents told the UN interagency team that visited Raqqa on April 1 that their homes have either been destroyed or looted and complained of lack of clean water, electricity and phone coverage. Modest attempts of reconstruction are taking place across the city. (Marwa Awad/WFP)

The reconstruction of Raqqa will be a “colossal job,” she said.

“The destruction is not concentrated in a few neighbourhoods but it’s spread-out, which makes it more difficult than in other cities that we’ve seen, for example in Deir ez-Zor there was an area where you had a concentration of heavy fighting and destruction but you had two or three neighbourhoods that were more or less intact, and infrastructure in Deir ez-Zor was available and was existing even though it was bad,” Awad said. “But in Raqqa it’s even worse than that.”

On the other hand, food prices in the area that was once Syria’s breadbasket are comparable to other areas because trade routes from Damascus, Aleppo and Hassakeh bringing food from Iran and Turkey are now functioning, Awad said.

“However, unemployment is close to a 100 per cent, a lot of people don’t have jobs except maybe for traders who have access and are able to open up shop or fix the damaged infrastructure that belonged to them,” Awad said. “We’re looking at a situation where there are goods on the market but people can’t afford it and those who can afford it are very few compared to have-nots in the city.”

View of a makeshift market in Raqqa City. Most vendors have lost their shops and have resorted to setting up carts on the street to sell their goods. While the prices are similar to those in the rest of the country, the majority of Raqqa’s residents lack the purchasing power to buy goods in the market due to loss of assets and lack of basic services. (Marwa Awad/WFP)

More than half of the people the UN team talked to said they were buying on credit, she said.

“They are literally just borrowing or going to the market, saying, ‘I need x amount of eggs or x amount of produce and I’ll pay you back when I can,’” Awad said.

The WFP plans to truck in food assistance for 30,000 people every month to alleviate food insecurity in the region, she said.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Festivulve in Montreal

Economy, International, Politics, Society

U.S. pushes for symbolic NAFTA agreement

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Rolling back vehicle emission standards in U.S. will affect Canada

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, Society

Statistics Canada- 100 years of vital data gathering

RCI | Français

Crise des Rohingyas : le Canada ne peut agir seul pour leur venir en aide

RCI | Español

Cómo predecir si una persona mayor tiene riesgo de caídas

RCI | 中文

提着塑料袋上法庭的人：越来越多的加拿大人打官司不请律师

الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب/Evan Vucci/Associated Pressالعربية | RCI

حدّة التوتّر التجاري مرتفعة بين الولايات المتّحدة والصين