Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg take part in a joint press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

NATO wants to keep the Arctic an area of low tensions, Stoltenberg

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 4 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Despite rising tensions with Russia in Eastern Europe, the Baltics and more recently in the United Kingdom, NATO would like to keep the Arctic an area of low tensions, the chief of the North Atlantic Alliance said Wednesday.

“We used to say that in the High North we have low tensions,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “And I think we should continue to strive for avoiding an arms race and higher tensions in the High North.”

At the same time the alliance needs to respond to the increased Russian military presence in the North Atlantic and the Arctic regions with more of its own naval forces, said Stoltenberg who was in Ottawa for a two-day visit.

“Therefore part of the adaptation of NATO is that we are also increasing our naval capabilities, including the High North,” Stoltenberg said.

Arctic focus

Trudeau said the question of the Arctic was thoroughly discussed during his meeting with Stoltenberg.

“We had a very positive discussion on further engagement by NATO in the North,” said Trudeau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) take part in a joint press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Given the impacts of climate change and greater navigability in the Arctic waters, Canada and NATO have to continue to collaborate and coordinate their actions in the North, Trudeau said.

“I very much look forward to working with NATO as Canada has always been a strong NATO ally and will continue to be particularly in the areas where there is a natural fit like protecting our Arctic Oceans,” Trudeau said.

“I know that there is a new model and a new approach coming down the pipeline and we’ll be part of that,” Trudeau added responding to a question in French.

Reviving Atlantic Command

A CF-18 Hornet from the Canadian Air Task Force Lithuania and a Portuguese F16 Fighting Falcon perform manoeuvres over Lithuania on September 15, 2014 for the NATO Baltic Air Policing Block 36 (Cpl. Gabrielle DesRochers/ CAF)

Rob Huebert, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Calgary and a senior research fellow with the Centre for Military and Strategic Studies, said Trudeau’s cryptic comments about the new model or approach left him wondering whether NATO plans to resuscitate a Norwegian proposal for the alliance to focus more on the Arctic.

Norway wanted to have greater shared intelligence focused on Russian activities in the Arctic and was pushing for a separate NATO Arctic Command, Huebert said.

However, Stoltenberg pointed out that the alliance is talking about recreating its Atlantic Command with a specific focus on the North Atlantic.

The idea of recreating the command harkens back to the days of the Cold War, Huebert said.

“It was stood down, as the Cold War progressed and particularly as the Russian navy disintegrated into nothingness, there wasn’t any need to protect the sea lines of communications,” Huebert said. “What they are doing, they are just reinvigorating what existed during the Cold War.”

‘Firm, strong, predictable’

An AWACS aircraft accompanied by F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flies over the NATO headquarters during the opening ceremony of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. (Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS)

However, NATO doesn’t want a new Cold War or a new arms race, Stoltenberg said.

“We’re focused on how we can respond in a firm, strong, predictable, but also measured and defensive way,” Stoltenberg said. “Russia is there to stay, Russia is our neighbour so we will continue to strive for a more constructive relationship with Russia.”

When asked how NATO can square its desire to have better relations with Russia when the Kremlin continues to flex its muscles, particularly in the Baltic region, where it conducted major military drills just a day after leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania met with President Donald Trump in Washington, Stoltenberg said that every nation, including Russia has a right to exercise its military forces.

“But we will follow Russia’s exercises closely and we will stay vigilant, and we are also increasing the readiness of our forces, especially in the Baltic region where we have deployed combat or battle troops already,” Stoltenberg said.

Pattern of behaviour

In this Sunday, July 26, 2015 file pool photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, reviews a Navy parade in Baltisk, western Russia, during celebration for Russian Navy Day. (Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA-Novosti, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Kremlin’s actions are part of a pattern of behaviour of a more assertive Russia, which has invested heavily in new military equipment, modernized its forces, which are exercising more, including with nuclear forces, integrating exercises with nuclear capabilities with conventional capabilities, Stoltenberg said.

Moscow has also used its military forces against Ukraine and to prop up the regime of Syrian President Bashir al-Assad, as well as launching cyberattacks and meddling in national democratic processes, Stoltenberg said.

However, Russia has underestimated NATO’s resolve and unity, Stoltenberg said.

“As a direct response to their illegal annexation of Crimea and destabilizing efforts against Ukraine we have implemented the biggest reinforcement of our collective defence since the end of the Cold War, including deploying combat-ready battle groups in the Baltic countries, one of them led by Canada,” Stoltenberg said.

“We have more forces, more ready forces and we have also increased defence spending across Europe and Canada for the first time in many-many years.”

On top of that, following the Salisbury incident, NATO allies have in a coordinated way expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and several alliance members have enacted economic sanctions against Russia for its “reckless behavior” in Ukraine and other places, Stoltenberg said.

However, when asked whether the alliance will consider beefing up sanctions against Russia at its next summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg said the question of economic sanctions falls outside the purview of NATO and should be discussed by the European Union and individual countries.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Festivulve in Montreal

Economy, International, Politics, Society

U.S. pushes for symbolic NAFTA agreement

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Rolling back vehicle emission standards in U.S. will affect Canada

RCI | Français

Crise des Rohingyas : le Canada ne peut agir seul pour leur venir en aide

RCI | Español

Padre de niño desaparecido en Montreal está convencido que su hijo está vivo

RCI | 中文

提着塑料袋上法庭的人：越来越多的加拿大人打官司不请律师

العربية | RCI

سوريا: نحو "هدنة دائمة" في ظل تقاسم نفوذ بين القوى الكبرى والإقليمية؟