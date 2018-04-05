Banning single-use plastic straws, cups, containers

Plastic has been a boon to mankind used in everything from containers, to bags, to car and plane parts, to clothing and so much more.

However, it has also become an environmental disaster.

While single use plastic shopping bags have been discouraged through added costs for the convenience, the next target seems to be straws and other single-use plastic items.

Estimates are that there are more plastic drinking straws throw out every day in Canada than there are Canadians.

The west coast port city of Vancouver British Columbia now says plastic drinking straws and coffee stir sticks make up 3 per cent of shoreline litter.

It’s developing a “Single-use Item Reduction Strategy”

Cleaning and recycling costs millions annually and the city says it wants to do something about it. It is not calling for an outright ban, because some people with disabilities need them, but is developing a plan to reduce waste from such single-use items as

Disposable hot and cold drink cups

Plastic and paper shopping bags

Polystyrene foam and other take-out containers

Disposable straws and utensils

The policy is in the development stage, but already many restaurants and businesses are limiting use of straws and only give them in customers specifically request them. The polystyrene cups and containers might be banned outright, while encouraging reduction in the use of other plastic cups, or switching to more easily recyclable or compostable

As for other plastics, Montreal banned the thin single use shopping bags last year, the first Canadian city to do so saying lost or discarded bags pose a visual nuisance on the street, are a threat to both land and marine life, and last hundreds of years in landfills.

Victoria, B.C., is set to ban plastic straws and bags this summer, and several U.S cities have banned plastic straws.

Toronto tried a plastic bag ban a few years ago, and then instead a charge for the bags, but both attempts failed, although the idea has been discussed again at Toronto Council.

Nova Scotia is now thinking of reduction plans since China stopped accepting plastic recycling waste from Canada.

Vancouver city council will consider reduction proposals in May.

