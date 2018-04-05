Bushes in Toronto end up as unsightly garbage traps for wind-blown single-use plastic bags, cups and containers. Many cities are considering a variety of actions such as bans, to deal with these items .PHOTO-Leva Lucs/CBC

Banning single-use plastic straws, cups, containers

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 5 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Plastic has been a boon to mankind used in everything from containers, to bags, to car and plane parts, to clothing and so much more.

However, it has also become an environmental disaster.

The decomposed body of an Albatross on Midway Island shows the plastic in the gut that killed the bird. Ingesting plastics mistaken for food is a deadly and growing threat to birds and aquatic species. PHOTO-Britta Denise Hardesty

While single use plastic shopping bags have been discouraged through added costs for the convenience, the next target seems to be straws and other single-use plastic items.

Estimates are that there are more plastic drinking straws throw out every day in Canada than there are Canadians.

The west coast port city of Vancouver British Columbia now says plastic drinking straws and coffee stir sticks make up 3 per cent of shoreline litter.

It’s developing a “Single-use Item Reduction Strategy”

Tiny bits of broken down plastic,, even plastic fibres from rayon and polyester clothing, along with larger items have been found in waters around Vancouver PHOTO-NOAA/Associated Press

Cleaning and recycling costs millions annually and the city says it wants to do something about it. It is not calling for an outright ban, because some people with disabilities need them, but is developing a plan to reduce waste from such single-use items as

  • Disposable hot and cold drink cups
  • Plastic and paper shopping bags
  • Polystyrene foam and other take-out containers
  • Disposable straws and utensils

The policy is in the development stage, but already many restaurants and businesses are limiting use of straws and only give them in customers specifically request them. The polystyrene cups and containers might be banned outright, while encouraging reduction in the use of other plastic cups, or switching to more easily recyclable or compostable

RCI- Apr 7/16- Stop using straws, plead environmental activists

WWF Canada holds annual shoreline cleanups across Canada in which tons of plastic waste is gathered. Vancouver estimates annual costs of over $2 million to clean up shorelines. PHOTO-James Carpenter-WWF-Canada

As for other plastics, Montreal banned the thin single use shopping bags last year, the first Canadian city to do so saying lost or discarded bags pose a visual nuisance on the street, are a threat to both land and marine life, and last hundreds of years in landfills.

Victoria, B.C., is set to ban plastic straws and bags this summer, and several U.S cities have banned plastic straws.

Toronto tried a plastic bag ban a few years ago, and then instead a charge for the bags, but both attempts failed, although the idea has been discussed again at Toronto Council.

Nova Scotia is now thinking of reduction plans since China stopped accepting plastic recycling waste from Canada.

Vancouver city council will consider reduction proposals in May.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society

Banning single-use plastic straws, cups, containers

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International

New wave of illegal migrant crossings into Canada

RCI | Français

Sir John Colborne effacé de l’espace public à Chambly

RCI | Español

En Canadá piden una extensión de la investigación sobre los casos de mujeres indígenas desaparecidas y asesinadas

RCI | 中文

变废为宝：加拿大企业计划从油砂矿尾料中提取钛金属和锆石

العربية | RCI

كيبيك: مسألة الرموز الدينية على بساط النقاش العام مجدداً