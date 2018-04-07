Caribou in northern Canada are an important food source for many Inuit communities. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Country food vs junk food : Eye on the Arctic video archive

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic
Saturday 7 April, 2018

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North.

Country food, the land and sea animals harvested by Inuit, are the most nourishing foods in the Canadian Arctic – and in many cases, the most affordable.

But food attitudes are changing – with high calorie, highly processed food and drinks becoming increasingly popular – especially with young people.

Today, we dip into our Eye on the Arctic video vault for vox pop with people in Canada’s two most populous Inuit regions, Nunavut and Nunavik, for their perspectives on changing food attitudes in the North.

