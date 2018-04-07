Country food vs junk food : Eye on the Arctic video archive

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North. In today’s instalment, a video from our documentary archive.

Country food, the land and sea animals harvested by Inuit, are the most nourishing foods in the Canadian Arctic – and in many cases, the most affordable.

But food attitudes are changing – with high calorie, highly processed food and drinks becoming increasingly popular – especially with young people.

Today, we dip into our Eye on the Arctic video vault for vox pop with people in Canada’s two most populous Inuit regions, Nunavut and Nunavik, for their perspectives on changing food attitudes in the North.

