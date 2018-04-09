Canadian artillery shells attempting to blow a path through the massive German barbed wire entanglements on Vimy RIdge. April 9 1917 Photo:AWM H07021

First World War battle of 101 years ago remembered

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 9 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

It was a tremendous and typically horrific battle, but by the end of the day, the Canadians had succeeded where others had failed at a stupefying cost in lives.

The place was a piece of high ground near Vimy France, and today, Canadian and French officials, along with members of the Canadian military, other veterans and other interested parties gathered at the impressive Vimy Memorial to remember the 1917 battle and victory.

Canadians advancing past German barbed wire behind the new tactic of a “creeping barrage” Photo:Library and Archives Canada/PA-001087.

“Today, we remember and thank the thousands of Canadian soldiers who courageously fought on Vimy Ridge in defence of peace and freedom. More than a century later, Canada and France continue to share this strong relationship, as majestically depicted in the monument’s two soaring pylons which stand as twin sentries watching over a better world.”   Isabelle Hudon, Ambassador of Canada to France April 2 1018

Offical unveiling of the Vimy Memorial, with some 100,000 people in attendance, including many thousands of veterans, widows, and family members for whom the battle and the war was still fresh in their minds. Photo: National Film Board

The Germans had occupied Vimy Ridge early in the war and had resisted French and British attempts to push them off.  In 1917, the war had been going badly for the Allies  (Entente) when the task was given to the Canadians with British 5th Division attached.

The Vimy Memorial site in 2014 still showing evidence of shell craters almost 100 years later. Photo: Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

Under British General Byng, much of the planning was under Canadian General Arthur Currie. He operated somewhat differently from other Allied leaders. He insisted on practicing his troops for the battle, meticulous planning, creating large scale models of the ridge and German defences to provide a better picture and map of the situation, and letting the troops know what their particular role was in the overall scheme, and his new tactic, the creeping barrage which saw troops advancing just behind their falling artillery shells. The idea was the barrage would pin the Germans down, and as the barrage moved past, the troops would be right there before the Germans could recover.

Arguably the most impressive of First World War memorials, the Canadian Vimy Ridge monument stands atop the Vimy escarpment and dominates the skyline. Photo:Michel Spingler/Associated Press)

The battle began just before dawn and by April 12, with the four Canadian divisions fighting together as an army for the first time in the war. By April 12 the last German stronghold was taken and the ridge was in Canadian hands.

It was the first major victory for the Allies in the war, and a huge, and sorely needed, morale boost.

The cost was heavy, with 10,000 Canadian casualties, with some 3,600 killed.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Online privacy policy, enforcement need to change, says lawyer

Economy, Environment, Politics

Oil pipeline fight- dramatic announcement

RCI | Français

Plus d’emplois permanents et de meilleurs salaires dans les secteurs techniques

RCI | Español

Las Colombias de Gerardo Ferro Rojas

RCI | 中文

搭载女儿是否可使用合用汽车道？西岛一母亲为此吃罚单

العربية | RCI

أمسيتان مع مارسيل خليفة باكورة أنشطة "الملتقى الكندي العربي للتراث"

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
« Si on avait une autre attitude, on n'aurait pas 40 défaites » - BergevinCannabis : « Justin Trudeau n'aura pas mon vote », dit Jean LapointeFaire oublier le passé en passant par la ligne bleue et votre assietteLe FBI saisit des documents au bureau de l'avocat personnel du président TrumpCrise du recyclage : où ira le papier récupéré par les Montréalais?« C'est un miracle » : des amis d'un survivant de l'accident des Broncos se réjouissentDes bâtons de hockey laissés à l’extérieur en hommage aux BroncosTragédie des Broncos : 12 victimes encore à l’hôpitalTragédie des Broncos : croiser la mort à Armley Corner, en SaskatchewanAccident des Broncos  : un programme d'aide pour les artisans de la Ligue de hockey junior de la Saskatchewan
Curtain slowly lifts on Parliament's revamped West BlockDoes Trudeau have a Trans Mountain plan that goes beyond talk?Mom of Humboldt Broncos player says son didn't think he'd survive crashL.A. district attorney rejects 5 cases against filmmaker James TobackFBI raids office, home of Trump's personal lawyer Michael CohenPipeline protesters including MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart should face criminal charge: judgeWest mulls military action in Syria as outrage mounts over suspected gas attackZuckerberg says Facebook didn't do enough to prevent misuse'Scars that last a lifetime:' Saskatchewan hockey league announces support program after tragic bus crashTrump vows quick decision on Syria after suspected chemical attack