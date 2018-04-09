Mourners comfort each other during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saskatchewan town mourns 15 victims of junior hockey team bus crash

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 9 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Thousands of people gathered in the small Saskatchewan town of Humboldt on Sunday to mourn 15 people who died when a bus carrying members of the local junior hockey team collided with a truck late last week.

Another fourteen people were injured, two of them critically, when the bus with 28 members of Humboldt’s Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-trailer at an intersection of two prairie highways near Teasdale, Sask., about 200 kilometres north of the provincial capital Regina.

Most of the victims were between the ages of 16 to 21 years old.

The team chaplain who happened upon the gruesome scene and heard sounds of the dying and injured recalled the horror and powerlessness he felt that night.

“We travelled up and arrived at the scene … and walked up on a scene I never want to see again,” Pastor Sean Brandow told a vigil held Sunday night in the Bronco’s home arena. “To sounds I never want to hear again.”

Brandow said he watched emergency crews work feverishly to save those they could and then visited the victims in the hospital.

The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15 and sending 14 others to the hospital. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“To go to the hospital and walk around and just hear groaning and panic and fear and distress and pain and just nothing but darkness,” he said.

“To sit and hold the hand of a lifeless body … This is the valley of darkness. All I saw was darkness and hurt and anguish and fear and confusion. And I had nothing. Nothing. I’m a pastor, I’m supposed to have something.”

Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Brandow encouraged those gathered to lean on their faith as they struggle to deal with the tragedy.

People laid flowers in a circle around centre ice in the rink at the Elgar Petersen Arena as family and friends of players listened to prayers and hymns.

The vigil was attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and other dignitaries. Trudeau visited survivors of the crash in a Saskatoon hospital earlier in the day.

Humboldt Broncos’ Nick Shumlanski, who was released from hospital earlier today, is comforted by a mourner during a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

In the meantime, a spokesman for Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice said authorities mixed up the identities of one of the deceased and one of the survivors of the crash, partly because the players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds.

Drew Wilby says the coroner’s office mistook the body of 18-year-old goalie Parker Tobin for that of Xavier Labelle, who is injured but alive.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Online privacy policy, enforcement need to change, says lawyer

Economy, Environment, Politics

Oil pipeline fight- dramatic announcement

RCI | Français

Plus d’emplois permanents et de meilleurs salaires dans les secteurs techniques

RCI | Español

Las Colombias de Gerardo Ferro Rojas

RCI | 中文

搭载女儿是否可使用合用汽车道？西岛一母亲为此吃罚单

العربية | RCI

أمسيتان مع مارسيل خليفة باكورة أنشطة "الملتقى الكندي العربي للتراث"

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
« C'est un miracle » : des amis d'un survivant de l'accident des Broncos se réjouissent« Si on avait une autre attitude, on n'aurait pas 40 défaites » - BergevinDes bâtons de hockey laissés à l’extérieur en hommage aux BroncosLe FBI saisit des documents au bureau de l'avocat personnel du président TrumpCrise du recyclage : où ira le papier récupéré par les Montréalais?Tragédie des Broncos : croiser la mort à Armley Corner, en SaskatchewanAccident des Broncos  : un programme d'aide pour les artisans de la Ligue de hockey junior de la SaskatchewanCannabis : « Justin Trudeau n'aura pas mon vote », dit Jean LapointeLa Cour suprême brésilienne pourrait permettre une sortie de prison à LulaQuébec et Ottawa promettent une « nouvelle ligne bleue » pour 2026
Curtain slowly lifts on Parliament's revamped West BlockDoes Trudeau have a Trans Mountain plan that goes beyond talk?Mom of Humboldt Broncos player says son didn't think he'd survive crashL.A. district attorney rejects 5 cases against filmmaker James TobackFederal agents raid office of Trump's personal lawyer Michael CohenPipeline protesters including MPs Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart should face criminal charge: judgeWest mulls military action in Syria as outrage mounts over suspected gas attackZuckerberg says Facebook didn't do enough to prevent misuse'Scars that last a lifetime:' Saskatchewan hockey league announces support program after tragic bus crashTrump vows quick decision on Syria after suspected chemical attack