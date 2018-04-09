Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flanked by Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard responds to a question during the announcement of the extension of one of Montreal's subway line Monday, April 9, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Montreal métro’s Blue Line extension gets green light

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 9 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

The extension of the Montreal métro’s Blue Line will finally go ahead, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced Monday.

The three levels of government did not release any financial details of the project, expected to be completed by 2026.

It estimated that the 5.8-kilometre extension eastward, which will add five new subway stops in Montreal’s east-end boroughs of St-Léonard and Anjou, will cost $3.9 billion.

Quebec City and Ottawa will each invest $16 million into the first phases of the project, while the provincial government will add another $330 million for the acquisition and expropriation of buildings, planning and calling for tenders, as well as setting up the project’s offices.

“We’re past the point of no return,” said Couillard. “You can’t ask people to leave their homes and then say a few weeks later ‘I’m not sure, we should reconsider.'”

Construction on the new stations will begin in 2020.

In addition to the five stations, the government plans to build a park-and-rid area with 1,200 parking spots and two transit terminals, Couillard said.

Montreal’s regional transportation authority estimates that an additional 25,600 passengers will take the subway during morning rush hour once the extension is up and running.

With files from CBC News

Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

