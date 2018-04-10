Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr speaks to reporters with Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, after an emergency cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Liberals hold emergency cabinet meeting to save pipeline expansion

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 10 April, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The Liberal government held an emergency cabinet meeting Tuesday to come up with a strategy to deal with an escalating battle between British Columbia and Alberta over the future of a controversial pipeline to pump oil from Alberta’s oilsands to sea terminals on British Columbia’s Pacific Coast.

The cabinet meeting comes after Kinder Morgan announced late Sunday it was calling a halt to all non-essential spending on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, giving Ottawa a deadline of May 31 to convince the company and its investors that the pipeline can prevail over the opposition that now threatens to block it.

“The government is 100 per cent is behind this pipeline, it’s important for Canada, it was made in the national interest, we believe that this is important for all regions of the country, we stand behind our decision,” Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, centre, is arrested by RCMP officers after joining protesters outside Kinder Morgan’s facility in Burnaby, B.C., on March 23, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The $7.4-billion expansion project, which was approved by the Trudeau Liberals in November 2016, is facing fierce opposition in B.C.

The 1,150-kilometre pipeline built in 1953 currently carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day from northern Alberta to the oil terminal in Burnaby, a suburb of Vancouver.

The project to expand the pipeline is expected to nearly triple its capacity to 890,000 barrels per day, raising concerns among opponents of the project of possible oil spills, as well as increased tanker traffic in the narrow waterway.

While the pipeline is technically within federal jurisdiction, B.C. Premier John Horgan, who heads a minority NDP government with the support of the Green Party, is trying to use provincial powers to limit how much oil can be pumped through the new pipeline, effectively killing any reason for expansion.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley talks to cabinet members about the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, in Edmonton on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The fight between B.C. and Alberta escalated Monday as Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promised legislation this week that would, once passed, give Alberta the ability to reduce domestic oil supplies into B.C.

Such a move would cause already high gas prices in B.C. to spike, ramping up the pressure from pipeline proponents on the province to back down.

Notley said Monday she expects the federal government to follow Alberta’s lead and put economic and fiscal pressure on B.C. to back off. She also wants Ottawa to use the courts or legislation to assert its jurisdictional authority over the pipeline, and to put its money where its mouth is — either as insurance for worried investors or even as a stakeholder in the project.

Carr would not commit to any course of action, repeating instead that the Liberal government is “prepared to look at many options.”

“We believe that there are many options that would be of interest to the government of Canada, we’ll examine them all thoroughly,” Carr said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Liberals hold emergency cabinet meeting to save pipeline expansion
  1. Tekla Sitko says:
    10 April 2018 at 19 h 06 min

    Carr is repeating himself without any action to take the pipeline construction delays out of the BC government control. The Federal Government had months to review their options so they would be ready for action. An emergency meeting between cabinet ministers without results. Our federal government does not have the ability to deal with Canada’s economy. Too bad for all Canadians.

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Tracking the world’s fishing fleet

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Canadians clearly divided on accepting American DACA asylum seekers

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

This Sunday, Soil Your Undies!

RCI | Français

Les retombées politiques pour Justin Trudeau de l’oléoduc Trans Mountain

RCI | Español

Canadá expulsa a diplomáticos rusos… por haber dicho la verdad

RCI | 中文

加拿大商界仍看好前景，但有人认为发展会放缓

العربية | RCI

الروابط مع الغيرية كأساس في مواجهة التطرف من قبل النخب المسلمة