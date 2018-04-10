Telecom complaints increase dramatically in Canada

Complaints about telephone, wireless, internet and TV services increased by 73 per cent between August 2017 and January 2018 compared to the same period the year before. These complaints were received by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services which is a free and independent organization that resolves customer grievances.

Complaints about Bell, Rogers, Telus

According to the commission’s report, the most frequent complaint involved non-disclosure or inaccurate information about the terms of service for wireless customers. For TV and telephone customers, the biggest concern was incorrect charges. And internet customers’ number one concern was quality of services.

Bell Canada was the most complained-about services provider with 2,275 cases. That was more than three times the complaints about Rogers Communications Inc. which had 707. Telus Corp. was the target in 511 cases. Over 90 per cent of the complaints were resolved during the period of time studied.

Not enough competition a frequent complaint

“You have in each of Canada’s markets…usually only two or three providers of wireless or internet and that tends to lead to prices that are higher than a lot of comparable countries,” says John Lawford, executive director and general counsel of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre.

“Canadians always complain that there’s not enough competition and without enough competition probably other problems come and aggressive sales is a symptom.”

Communications considered an essential service

Lawford says this issue is important because some Canadians spend between six and 10 per cent of their monthly income on communications and they have become an essential service for Canadians. “You have to have it to get a job, to communicate with others in the world. And because it’s so important and so expensive, if there’s problems, we have to look into it.”

Consumers encouraged to complain

Besides complaining to the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services, he says consumers can contact the CRTC which is Canada’s independent authority for regulating broadcasting and telecommunications. It is responsible for enforcing laws and regulations governing the sector.

Lawford says consumers can also contact their elected representatives in Parliament because they have the power to hold a hearing and get testimony from consumers, employees and the companies involved. These members of Parliament have the power to make changes.