This Sunday, Soil Your Undies!

No, not like that!- It’s an annual campaign by the Soil Conservation Council of Canada (SCCC) for people to check the health of the soil on their property. This could include your lawn, garden, flowerbed, agricultural field, or soils in research facilities.

So, what has that to do with your underwear? Well, it has to do with checking how biologically active the soil is.

National Soil Conservation Week- April 15

“Soil Your Undies really helped people stop thinking of soil as dirt and start thinking of it as a living, breathing entity,” Kruszel, who was on hand to dig up SCCC’s undies says. “If you care for the soil, it will care for you. It’s time Canadians realize just how important soil is to our society. Not only does healthy soil provide us food, fuel and fibre, it also plays an essential role in maintaining fresh air, clean water, and extensive biodiversity. In fact, the future of our civilization will depend on how well we take care of this six inches of fragile soil. SCCC chair, Alan Kruszel

The idea is to take a pair of 100% cotton briefs, and bury them in the top few centimetres of dirt. If the soil is biologically active and healthy, microbes and worms will dissolve the cotton within a matter of about 3 months.

People bury their knickers during Soil Conservation Week, in the third week in April, and dig them up in July to see the results. If there isn’t much left of them, that’s good. It means your soil is biologically active and healthy.

National Soil Conservation Week has been held in Canada annually for 30 years and gives the SCCC and others who promote soil conservation and health, a platform to remind the public of the importance of soil and the issues around its degradation and loss.

And in the 2017 campaign, this was the result in July of knickers buried in April.

People can share their results through social media through @SoilCouncil or using the hashtag #SoilYourUndies