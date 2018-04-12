Organ donations spike after horrific hockey bus crash

A few weeks before the bus crash that would claim the lives of 16 people, hockey player Logan Boulet signed an organ donation card. When became clear the 21-year-old would not survive the accident, he was placed on life suppoer and several of his organs were retrieved by surgeons. That inspired many Canadians to sign up to donate their own organs in the event of death.

Six people ‘will receive the gift of life from Logan’

“Logan’s strong heart continues to beat,” Boulet’s godfather, Neil Langevin, posted in a statement on Facebook on behalf of the family. “All counted, six people will receive the gift of life from Logan. …His other organs will be donated to science as he requested. “These actions alone give voice to the selfless and benevolent nature Logan possessed in life.”

Thousands need organ transplants yearly

In Canada, organ donations are registered at the provincial level. After news of Boulet’s story came out, the province of British Columbia noted a sixfold increase in online registrations for organ donation and Ontario officials said registrations nearly tripled. Interest also spiked in the province of Alberta, to mention effects in just a few of the provinces.

This is welcome news for the average 4,500 people in Canada who need organ transplants in any given year. An average of about 250 die before an organ become available for them. It takes about four years to get a kidney transplant and that is the organ is most in demand.

Canada below average, above average

Canada is a little below the average OECD countries when it comes to the number of people who commit to donating their organs after their death. But it is a little above average in the number of people who make organ donations while they are alive.

While 90 per cent of Canadians are in favour or organ donation, only about 20 per cent register themselves. Tragic events like the Humboldt improve the numbers, but advocates work on other ways to encourage people to sign up.

Tell your family

“Education, awareness is always important,” says Michael Terner, program lead for the Canadian Organ Replacement Register at the Canadian Institute for Health Information. “Provinces can make it as easy as possible to register. Some provinces have a very easy online tool which just takes several minutes.” Terner adds, it is important people make their wishes known to their families, since hospitals will not retrieve organs without family consent.