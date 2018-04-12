Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves Ottawa on Thursday, April 12, 2018, en route to Lima, Peru. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau to interrupt foreign trip to mediate pipeline impasse

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 12 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will interrupt his trip to Latin America and Europe to return to Ottawa for a meeting with premiers of Alberta and British Columbia try to end a deadlock over a controversial pipeline expansion project that threatens to degenerate into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Trudeau, who left Canada Thursday for a three-day visit to Peru, will fly back to Ottawa from Lima, instead of flying straight to Paris as previously scheduled.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced the itinerary change was just minutes before Trudeau’s plane departed for Peru, where he is joining more than 30 world leaders for the Summit of Americas.

Trudeau will come back to Ottawa for a meeting with British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley to mediate an increasingly acrimonious dispute between the two Western provinces over the fate of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr speaks to reporters with Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, after an emergency cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Liberal government held an emergency cabinet meeting Tuesday to come up with a strategy to deal with the escalating battle between British Columbia and Alberta over the future of the controversial pipeline to pump oil from Alberta’s oilsands to sea terminals on British Columbia’s Pacific Coast.

The cabinet meeting came after Kinder Morgan announced late Sunday it was calling a halt to all non-essential spending on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, giving Ottawa a deadline of May 31 to convince the company and its investors that the pipeline can prevail over the opposition that now threatens to block it.

The $7.4-billion expansion project, which was approved by the Trudeau Liberals in November 2016, is facing fierce opposition in B.C.

The 1,150-kilometre pipeline built in 1953 currently carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day from northern Alberta to the oil terminal in Burnaby, a suburb of Vancouver.

The project to expand the pipeline is expected to nearly triple its capacity to 890,000 barrels per day, raising concerns among opponents of the project of possible oil spills, as well as increased tanker traffic in the narrow waterway.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan speaks during an announcement about child care, at a daycare in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday March 28, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

While the pipeline is technically within federal jurisdiction, Horgan, who heads a minority NDP government with the support of the Green Party, is trying to use provincial powers to limit how much oil can be pumped through the new pipeline, effectively killing any reason for expansion.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau met with Notley in Toronto on Wednesday.

She said she left feeling “more convinced” that Ottawa will soon take action, but did not say what options were on the table.

“I will say that he did assure me the Canadian government plans to take swift action on this file,” she said on a conference call after the meeting.

After meeting with the premiers, Trudeau is now scheduled to travel to Paris for his first official visit to France and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also address the French National Assembly and attend several speaking engagements.

He is scheduled to then travel to London, where he is to meet the Queen and British Prime Minister Theresa May before attending the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

With files from Kathleen Harris of CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

And then there were three: mega bio-chem merger

RCI | Français

Le propriétaire des Résidences Soleil sous les braises ardentes d’une ligne de piquetage

RCI | Español

El Toronto FC está re escribiendo la historia del fútbol norteamericano

RCI | 中文

年轻冰球队员树立榜样，愿意死后捐献器官的加拿大人大增

العربية | RCI

تأملات في الذكرى السنوية الخامسة عشرة لسقوط بغداد