According to the Greater Sudbury Watershed Alliance which analyses municipal and provincial water testing results to monitor water health in Sudbury, Ramsey Lake water quality is becoming increasingly threatened by runoff from winter road salt Photo: Yvon Theriault- Radio-Canada

Winter road salt slowly killing a lake.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 12 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

You wouldn’t know to look at the beautiful lake which borders the city of Sudbury in northern Ontario, but the lake is in crisis.

The small city of over 160,000 is billed as the “city of lakes” but gets much of its drinking water from the large Ramsey Lake. That might not be possible in a few years, and the entire lake ecosystem could be severely damaged.

The reason is road salt, and it’s an issue that’s becoming an increasing concern in areas around Canada.

Spreaders on large salt trucks are a common sight throughout Canada in winter spreading some five million tonnes of salt onto sidewalks and roads every year. Photo ;submitted via CBC Moncton

A report this week says sodium levels are at about three times the level where people on sodium restricted diets must be notified and chloride levels are nearing a concentration that can harm aquatic life.

The Greater Sudbury Watershed Alliance released its reporte this week.

Five Million tonnes

Canada uses some five million tonnes of industrial salt to combat snow and ice on roads to make them safer in winter.

All that salty meltwater runs off into the environment where it become toxic to plants and aquatic life.

A city worker piles road salt on a mound at a city municipal depot in Montreal, Tuesday, January 23, 2018. A city like Montral can easily spend over $10-million a season on road salt, which in addition to its effect on the environment alos rusts infrastructure such a bridges, and other metla and concrete structures, damages boots, and rusts cars. PHOTO: Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The GSWA in their report notes that several development projects proposed by the city would vastly increase road salt use and so runoff in the the Ramsey Lake watershed.

John Gunn, a Canada Research Chair on stressed aquatic systems, was one of the panelists gathered by the Greater Sudbury Watershed Alliance meeting on Monday.  . Quoted by the CBC he noted that   “As salt rises you have to assume that most things that leave the land and other pollutants or nutrients are also entering the lake”.  He pointed out the salt issue is an indicator of how we’re treating our land and waterways.

The meeting discussed several possible alternatives from using less salt, to using sand and abrasives only in the watershed area, to seeking de-icing alternative more eco-friendly products such as beet, pickle, or potato juice.

Attendees said that the city should spend as much money on watershed management and ensuring clean water as its investments into new casino and new arts centre.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

And then there were three: mega bio-chem merger

RCI | Français

Le propriétaire des Résidences Soleil sous les braises ardentes d’une ligne de piquetage

RCI | Español

El Toronto FC está re escribiendo la historia del fútbol norteamericano

RCI | 中文

年轻冰球队员树立榜样，愿意死后捐献器官的加拿大人大增

العربية | RCI

تأملات في الذكرى السنوية الخامسة عشرة لسقوط بغداد