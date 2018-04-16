Nasty weather causes accidents, power failures

A mix of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and strong winds wreaked havoc on southern Ontario yesterday and moved on to southern Quebec overnights. Tens of thousands of people in both provinces suffered a loss of electricity as parts of ice-laden trees fell onto power lines.

Police in Ontario reported more than 1,450 traffic accidents, but no fatalities. Many schools were closed in both provinces and even some universities and colleges cancelled exams due to treacherous roads and sidewalks.

Flights delayed

Over 600 flights were cancelled at Toronto’s international airport and that could affect flights to other cities.

There is also concern that heavy rain may cause flooding in some areas.

Enough, already!&*#!

While Canadians are used to difficult weather conditions in winter, by April they are fed up and expect the worst should be over.

I recently posted a message that in April in Quebec, one must have both a bicycle and cross-country skis by the door. A friend noted that today, one could use neither. Bah, humbug!