There will be changes to immigration policy which now excludes some applicants based on their medical grounds needs. (CBC)

Immigration policy change to admit disabled applicants

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A 40-year-old immigration rules that barred applicants with disabilities will soon change, says Canada’s minister responsible, Ahmed Hussen.  The policy was designed to protect the publicly-funded health care system and social services from taking responsibility for newcomers with significant needs.

A new policy will be developed that would facilitate immigration for applicants who’s health conditions require a limited range of services with relatively low costs. The minister expects this “would dispense with a majority of the medical inadmissibility cases seen in Canada today.”

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen (centre) announced changes to medical inadmissibility in the foyer of the House of Commons on April 16, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Health care costs of concern to provinces

Immigration services notes the number of refusals was not high, but it resulted in cases where applicants or their children were refused despite the fact that their situation “was one readily accommodated in Canadian society.”

Provinces which are responsible for health care and social services have expressed concern that the new policy would add to their expenses. Hussen said the current policy is estimated to save the health care system about $135 million over five years and that is about 0.1 per cent of all of its spending.

Details of the policy change have yet to be worked out.

With files from CBC

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Mono virus linked to 7 serious diseases: study

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Judge rules man not a terrorist, police insist he's a threat

RCI | Français

Machines intelligentes et santé : la recherche post-génomique en plein essor au Canada

RCI | Español

¿Qué significan realmente las fechas de caducidad en los alimentos?

RCI | 中文

莫名其妙患怪病：加拿大撤离在古巴的外交人员家属

رئيس الحكومة الكنديّة جوستان ترودو تحدّث في البرلمان الفرنسي في 17-04-2018/Francois Mori/APالعربية | RCI

جوستان ترودو أوّل رئيس وزراء كندي يتحدّث أمام البرلمان الفرنسي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Tuerie à la mosquée : survivants et proches des victimes témoignentUne vie avant et après l'attaque de la mosquée de QuébecUn choc des atomes qui mène à la création d'une moléculeEN DIRECT : Edmonton se souvient de 4 des Albertains morts dans l’accident de HumboldtLes négociateurs de l'ALENA se réuniront à Washington jeudiLes proches de la 8e victime présumée de McArthur cherchent des réponsesLe conseiller du président Trump en matière d'énergie quitte ses fonctionsTrans Mountain : la décision doit revenir aux Autochtones, estime l’Assemblée des Premières NationsCouillard propose une politique de mobilité « écoresponsable » et « résolument moderne »Le député d'Argenteuil, Yves St-Denis, se retire du caucus libéral
City mice carry disease-causing bacteria with drug-resistant genesStarbucks to shut 8,000 U.S. outlets for bias training after protestsTesla suspends Model 3 production as Elon Musk seeks 'path out of hell'Poll showing Liberal rebound has signs of softer supportOur new Journalistic Standards and PracticesScientists believe diamonds in meteorite hail from lost planet in our solar systemCambridge Analytica whistleblower to testify before Parliamentary committee1 dead after Southwest Airlines jet with damaged engine, window makes emergency landingPolice 'always had that feeling' a killer lurked in the Gay Village, McArthur investigator saysChemical weapons inspectors finally reach Syrian town hit by suspected gas attack