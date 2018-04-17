Millions of mobile phones are tossed out every year, While precious metals are often recovered, the fibreglass circuit boards are waste and cause toxic polllution. That could change with new technolgy from the University of British Columbia. Photo: Getty Images

Canadian developed technology moving toward zero waste in smart phones

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Electronics manufacturers are constantly exhorting people to buy new model mobile phones, and age also takes its toll on batteries, forcing people to buy new.

As for old phones, these are to some extent taken apart manually to get at the precious metals such as gold, silver, copper, palladium and others used in the components, but the fibreglass circuit board is discarded, creating massive e-waste.

University of British Columbia mining engineering professor Maria Holuszko (PhD, PEng, MASc) and PhD student Amit Kumar have developed a technology that recovers the previously unrecoverable fibreglass

Listen

Every year about 2 billion new mobile phones are sold, and literally millions of tonnes of phones and other small electronics are tossed out. Recycling firms recover the metals but the circuit boards are either burned or sent to landfill, both of which are harmful to the environment.

Shown in their lab at UBC: UBC mining engineering PhD candidate Amit Kumar and mining engineering professor Maria Holuszko. Photo credit: Clare Kiernan/UBC

The problem has always been to separate the organic resin from the inorganic fibres.

Printed circuit board parts prior to processing in Holuszko’s lab. The original circuit boards far right, and as they are ground up through different process Photo credit: Lou Bosshart/UBC

Using techniques similar to those used in mining processes, the UBC researchers developed a technology with facilitates first the recovery of the useful metals in a time and labour saving process, then further separates resins from fibres.

The circuit boards are first shredded then further crushed and ground into very small grains.

With the metals easily extracted from the result, the researchers further used gravity separation and the differences in material densities to separate resin from fibre.

The recovered materials can then be re-used.

Using separation techniques, the researchers are close to perfecting a method to recover for recycling, the fibre and resin used in printed circuit boards. Photo; UBC

Professor Holuszko  says the process is not perfected to the level to be commercially viable just yet, but they’re close.

They are currently working  with Ronin8, a B.C recycling company to improve the process and develop a large-scale commercial model.

This could eventually help to recycle the multitude of other very large fibreglass products such as various car body parts, abandoned pleasure boats, and large cargo bodies from commercial trucks.

Professor Holuszko says it’s part of an ongoing effort to end linear manufacturing where a product is made, used, and thrown out- often to pollute the environment.  She says we have to move towards the zero-waste, closed loop model whereby elements are made into an item, used, and then recycled completely so all elements can be re-used in making new items.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology

Mono virus linked to 7 serious diseases: study

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Judge rules man not a terrorist, police insist he's a threat

RCI | Français

Machines intelligentes et santé : la recherche post-génomique en plein essor au Canada

RCI | Español

Canadá está atrasado con respecto a Europa en la donación de órganos

RCI | 中文

加拿大专家谈空袭叙利亚：象征性打击, 作用还有待观察

تدفق طالبي اللجوء غير الشرعيين إلى الحدود الكندية/راديو طنداالعربية | RCI

ملف طالبي اللجوء: جدل عقيم بين حكومة كندا ومقاطعة كيبك