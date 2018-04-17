Researchers found that a protein produced by the Epstein-Barr virus can ride on human DNA and change the way genes are expressed. (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center)

Mono virus linked to 7 serious diseases: study

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 17 April, 2018

The Epstein-Barr virus is best known for causing mononucleosis but a new study suggests it increases the risk for some people of developing seven other important diseases. These are lupus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease and type 1 diabetes.

Researchers were shocked

“We were shocked to find that transcription factors or proteins that are made by viruses that can hijack immune cells and disregulate the genes that are expressed,” said Leah Kottyan, an assistant professor at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in the United States. Put another way, the protein produced by the Epstein-Barr virus binds to multiple locations along the human genome that are associated with the seven diseases and changes the way those genes are expressed.

Prof. Leah Kottyan and colleagues learned how viral infectons can interact with the human genetic blueprint . (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center)

Almost all adults have the virus

Nearly 90 per cent of adults have been infected with Epstein-Barr but few will have the symptoms of mononucleosis that include fever, sore throat and fatigue. But they will carry the virus for all of their lives.

New genomic technology now reveals that components made by the virus interact with human DNA in places where the genetic risk of disease is increased for these seven diseases. More than 200 other diseases were tested and there was no link with the Epstein-Barr virus.

Proteins made by the virus can ride human DNA, stop in places that are associated with the seven diseases and change the way genes are expressed. (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center)

A vaccine might help

This research “sheds new light on how environmental factors, such as viral or bacterial infections, poor diet, pollution or other hazardous exposures, can interact with the human genetic blueprint and have disease-influencing consequences,” say researchers in a news release.

This study suggests that finding a vaccine to prevent Epstein-Barr virus might reduce the number of people who contract the seven diseases associated with it.

Findings of particular interest in Canada

This will be of interest to Canadian medical authorities particularly given that Canada has the highest incidence of multiple sclerosis in the world. Canada also has the highest incidence of type 1 diabetes for children under 14 years of age. Rates of type 1 diabetes among children and youth are on the rise globally.

Celiac disease is now recognized as one of the most common chronic diseases in the world.

