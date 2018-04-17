The end of passwords: Coming soon to a device near you

You have a password for your computer, your phone, your email, your social media sites, forum sites, etc etc. It gets confusing and you forget them.

Or, you use the same one for almost everything, which is a bad move.

Even supposedly tough passwords and other security measures have proven no match for determined hackers who have breached security of huge corporations who spend fortunes on security.

If a hacker gets into one of your accounts, they can likely get into many more or all.

A new Web Authentification standard, developed by a group called FIDO Alliance, is now creating authentification through biometrics, something hackers can’t duplicate, ie you.

The FIDO Alliance includes some big names in the virtual world, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Paypal, Samsung, and others.

With this new tech, people can use fingerprints or face scans to verify accounts.

Quoted by the Canadian Press, Joni Brennan, president of the non-profit Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada says, “I don’t think the password will be killed tomorrow, or even within the next three to six months, or even year But there’s a shift and a journey that needs to happen and to finally move past having so many passwords and ideally not having passwords at some point — this I think is a really key step”.

In terms of privacy, the biometric key is not uploaded to the website, but rather remain on your device, such as your smart phone.

Mozilla’s Firefox has added the technology to it’s browser already and Google and Microsoft say they’ll be following with updates to your browsers

Promoters say in addition to the unbreakable and un-phishable biometric, there’s nothing to remember, your fingerprint, your face, your iris, for example, is just you.

Additional information- sources