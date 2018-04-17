World and Olympic figure skating star retires

One of the top male figure skaters in the world has announced his retirement.

Canadian Patrick Chan, who won gold as part of the team event at the recent Pyeongchang Olympics, said he’s retiring from competition after a decade at the summit of international figure skating.

Only 27, he is the most decorated figure skater in Canadian history with many Canadian and world event championships to his credit.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to skate for Canada,” said Chan. “It has given me memorable experiences and has taught me lessons I will carry throughout life. I have fulfilled my dreams and aspirations in competitive skating and it is now time to move on to new challenges and opportunities. I hope to have inspired many young skaters that with hard work, perseverance and dedication anything is possible

Chan made his international debut at age 15, and won world junior silver only one year later. He says he will now perform in shows, and get his real estate licence when he moves to Vancouver where his girlfriend, former pairs skater, Elizabeth Putnam lives.

