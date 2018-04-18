Use of vaginal hygiene products and infection risk

A Canadian study shows women using certain hygiene products run three times the risk of vaginal infections.

The study by researchers at the University of Guelph in Ontario was published in the journal BioMed Central Women’s Health under the title

Vaginal health and hygiene practices and product use in Canada: a national cross-sectional survey (open access HERE)

It has been known that vaginal douches can upset the delicate bacterial balance in the vagina, leading to complications such as yeast infections and more serious problems.

In the survey, 1435 women aged 18 and up, responded to questions about diverse vaginal/genital health and hygiene behavioral practices, including the use of commercially manufactured products and homemade and naturopathic products and practices.

Some 95 per cent reported using at least one product in or around the vaginal area which may have included anti-itch creams, moisturizers, various cleansers, waxing, shaving, and so on.

Study shows correlation between hygiene products and infection risks

The study found that while there was a high percentage of complications from such activities at least once during the respondents lifetimes, those who used vaginal products had a three time higher odds of having an adverse reaction, and there were also notable associations of problems related to specific products.

Participants who reported using gel sanitizers had almost 8 times higher odds of reporting a yeast infection and almost 20 times higher odds of reporting BV (bacterial vaginosis) than participants who had not used gel sanitizers

Participants who reported using anti-itch cream had almost 18 times higher odds of reporting a yeast infection and 5 times higher odds of reporting BV.

What was not clear from the study was whether some of the women were using products to deal with an existing condition, or the condition was caused by the product.

Lead author Kieran O’Doherty, a professor of psychology at the University of Guelph in Canada said more study should be conducted to detail the correlations highlighted in this research

In any case, medical personnel suggest the best way to keep things clean is to avoid such products and basically with the outer vagina just rinse with warm water, noting that the inner vagina is “self cleaning”.

Quoted in Medical Daily, Dr. Chelsea Elwood from BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre in Canada said “So moisturizers, anti-itch creams, wipes, douching, waxing as well as shaving, in particular, I encourage women just to leave things alone down there”.

