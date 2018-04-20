Births by Caesarian section are the most common type of in-hospital surgery in Canada. (Richard Buchan/The Canadian Press)

C-section rates up and vary dramatically across Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Data from hospitals show that the most common inpatient surgical procedure in Canada is the delivery of babies by Caesarean section. This procedure was used in 28.2 per cent of births in 2017 compared to 26.7 per cent in 2007.

And there was a great variation across the country. The western province of British Columbia had the highest C-section rate at 35.3 per cent, and the Northwest Territories had the lowest at 18.5 per cent.

The medical community agrees it is best for women to plan for a vaginal delivery when there are no complicating factors.

Several factors may be at play

It’s not clear why the rate has increased but previous studies suggest it may have to do with the fact that more women are delaying having children. Older maternal age can bring complications as can obesity and diabetes, which are increasing in Canada. And there may be more fetal monitoring and detection of risky situations like breech births. Choice may be a factor, but is not considered by doctors to be a good reason to have a C-section.

“In general, the medical community agrees that for a normal, healthy, typical pregnancy, that vaginal birth is the safest route for both mom and baby, and that C-sections should really be reserved for cases where there’s a threat to the health of the mom or baby,” says Nicole Loreti, program lead at the not-for-profit Canadian Institute for Health Information which conducted this analysis.

Nicole Loreti says regional health authorities need to analyse the data to see if they can decrease their C-section rates and increase best practices.

Listen

C-sections carry some risk

While C-sections are the most common surgeries in Canada’s acute care hospitals, they do carry some risks to the mother of infection, hemorrhage or accidental injury to surrounding organs. A baby’s gestation may be miscalculated and be delivered too early and have some breathing problems. Rarely, a baby’s skin may be nicked when the incision is made.

Wide variations merit scrutiny, improvement

When compared with other OECD countries, Canada’s C-section rate is about in the middle but well above the World Health Organization’s ideal rate of 10 to 15 per cent.  This and the fact that the rate across Canada varies dramatically suggests that more analysis is needed, says Loreti.

“We think that warrants further investigation into the data. The data is easily accessible by health system decision-makers and researchers. And jurisdictions can drill down in the data to identify their rates and then explore further what might be the local factors that are influencing their rates. And then they can look at neighbouring jurisdictions and peers to try to identify some improvement opportunities and best practices.”

Health care in Canada is funded by the federal government but administered by the governments of each province and territory. So, there are variations in the way health care is delivered.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Politics

the LINK Online Apr. 20-21-22, 2018

Environment, Indigenous, International

The end of the south Selkirk caribou virtually certain

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

 Financial institution backing out of new tar sands, fossil fuel projects

RCI | Français

Anne Panasuk primée pour un reportage sur les abus sexuels contre des mineurs dans des communautés autochtones

RCI | Español

Frutas de la luna y un pueblo imaginario

RCI | 中文

加拿大看牙医太贵，一些患者另找途径

مي أبو صعب وفادي الهاروني/راديو كندا الدولي RCI/Leo Geminoالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي يوم الأحد 22-04-2018