CN tower reopens after ice storm hit Toronto

A nasty storm recently battered the city of Toronto with rain, freezing rain and strong winds forcing the closure of the landmark CN Tower On April 16th, 2018. Chunks of ice were falling on downtown streets and buildings from its great height. The tower is usually open every day except Christmas Day.

One chunk made a hole in the roof of the nearby stadium obliging the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team to cancel its game with the Kansas City Royals.

Crews have worked to ensure the area is safe. The tower and surrounding businesses are slated to reopen at 5pm today, April 24, 2018.

With files from Canadian Press