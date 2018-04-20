Doctors warn THC can accumulate in breast milk and, in pregnant women, it can cross the placenta into fetal tissue.

No cannabis while pregnant or breastfeeding, urge doctors

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government is preparing to legalize the recreational use of marijuana as early as July 1, 2018 and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada is sending a warning to women of childbearing age. The SOGC will launch a campaign to inform them that they should not use cannabis while pregnant or nursing.

Doctors want to disabuse women of the notion that there is a slight or no risk of harm from using cannabis once or twice a week during pregnancy.

THC crosses the placenta

It warns that the principal psychoactive component of cannabis, THC, crosses the placenta into fetal tissue and can also accumulate in breast milk. That is regardless of how it is consumed whether smoked, vaped, eaten, or taken in pill or topical form.

Studies suggest there may be potential short- and long-term issues of growth and development associated with consuming cannabis while pregnant or nursing. These include pre-term labour, low birth weight, lower IQ scores, impulsivity and hyperactivity in childhood.

One part of the campaign will suggest that while tobacco and alcohol were not originally linked to adverse outcomes in pregnancy, we now know they are. It will urge people to not make the same mistake with cannabis.

Many believe there is little harm

Some research suggests that 70 per cent of women believe there is a slight or no risk of harm from using cannabis once or twice a week during pregnancy. But the doctors are definitive in their message: “don’t use cannabis when you are pregnant or breastfeeding, and please talk to your doctor.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Politics

the LINK Online Apr. 20-21-22, 2018

Environment, Indigenous, International

The end of the south Selkirk caribou virtually certain

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

 Financial institution backing out of new tar sands, fossil fuel projects

RCI | Français

Anne Panasuk primée pour un reportage sur les abus sexuels contre des mineurs dans des communautés autochtones

RCI | Español

La reflexión sobre la ayuda médica para morir debe continuar

RCI | 中文

加拿大看牙医太贵，一些患者另找途径

مي أبو صعب وفادي الهاروني/راديو كندا الدولي RCI/Leo Geminoالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي يوم الأحد 22-04-2018