Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

the LINK Online Apr. 20-21-22, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 20 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts today, Lynn, Marie-Claude, Levon, and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Listen

Facebook and criminal court jurys

Lawyers have revealed that through Facebook and mobile phones they can discover the identities and information about jurists which could help them in criminal cases. If lawyers can, so can criminals. Photo: via CBC

A recent revelation sent shock waves through the Quebec justice system.  The anonymity of jurists in criminal court cases is one of the main tenets of the justice system.  This is to ensure that their identities are not known and so far less able to be subject to bribery during a criminal trial, or intimidation either during or afterward.  However, it seems lawyers could learn the identities and so personal information about jurists through mobile phones and Facebook. If lawyers can do this, so to potentially could people with unpleasant intentions.

Marc spoke with Allen Mendelsohn, a Montreal lawyer specialising in privacy and internet law

Commercial flight dealt with three emergencies

In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator examines damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. A preliminary examination of the blown jet engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that set off a terrifying chain of events and left a businesswoman hanging half outside a shattered window showed evidence of “metal fatigue,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board. (NTSB via AP)

The pilot of a commercial flight is being hailed for her calm when an extremely serious event occurred at an altitude of over 9,000 metres.

One of the plane’s two engines experienced catastrophic destruction when one of the fan blades broke off.

A piece of debris broke a window, which immediately depressurised the cabin and partially sucked a passenger out the window. Although pulled back into the plane, she died of injuries.

Lynn spoke with  Keith Mackey, president of the aviation consulting firm Mackey International and a former airline ca

Monsoons and appeals for support Rohingya refugees

Rohingya refugees try to take shelter from torrential rain as they are held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, August 31, 2017. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/REUTERS)

Images of the week

Share
Posted in Health, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Politics

the LINK Online Apr. 20-21-22, 2018

Environment, Indigenous, International

The end of the south Selkirk caribou virtually certain

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

 Financial institution backing out of new tar sands, fossil fuel projects

RCI | Français

Anne Panasuk primée pour un reportage sur les abus sexuels contre des mineurs dans des communautés autochtones

RCI | Español

La reflexión sobre la ayuda médica para morir debe continuar

RCI | 中文

加拿大看牙医太贵，一些患者另找途径

مي أبو صعب وفادي الهاروني/راديو كندا الدولي RCI/Leo Geminoالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي يوم الأحد 22-04-2018