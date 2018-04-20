the LINK Online Apr. 20-21-22, 2018

Your hosts today, Lynn, Marie-Claude, Levon, and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Facebook and criminal court jurys

A recent revelation sent shock waves through the Quebec justice system. The anonymity of jurists in criminal court cases is one of the main tenets of the justice system. This is to ensure that their identities are not known and so far less able to be subject to bribery during a criminal trial, or intimidation either during or afterward. However, it seems lawyers could learn the identities and so personal information about jurists through mobile phones and Facebook. If lawyers can do this, so to potentially could people with unpleasant intentions.

Marc spoke with Allen Mendelsohn, a Montreal lawyer specialising in privacy and internet law

Commercial flight dealt with three emergencies

The pilot of a commercial flight is being hailed for her calm when an extremely serious event occurred at an altitude of over 9,000 metres.

One of the plane’s two engines experienced catastrophic destruction when one of the fan blades broke off.

A piece of debris broke a window, which immediately depressurised the cabin and partially sucked a passenger out the window. Although pulled back into the plane, she died of injuries.

Lynn spoke with Keith Mackey, president of the aviation consulting firm Mackey International and a former airline ca

Monsoons and appeals for support Rohingya refugees

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Images of the week