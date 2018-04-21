Gathering science in the Arctic: Eye on the Arctic video archive

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North. In today’s instalment, we bring you a video from our documentary archive.

The Arctic is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world and Arctic indigenous communities are suffering the effects at a disproportionate rate.

But northerners aren’t just victims of global warming.

In many Arctic communities, Indigenous Peoples are actively collaborating with scientists, pushing climate change research into important new areas, not only for them, but also for the rest of the world.

In this video, we spoke with University of Calgary researcher Susan Kutz, about her partnership with the Arctic Canadian community of Cambridge Bay and how the hunters observations there are incorporated into climate research.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Loaded with more mercury than previously thought, permafrost thaw could be a ticking time bomb, Radio Canada International

Finland: Arctic wildlife in Finland already feeling the burn from climate change: WWF, YLE News

Greenland: Greenland earthquake and tsunami – hazards of melting ice?, Deutsche Welle’s Iceblogger

Norway: February Arctic sea ice at a record low in 2018, The Independent Barents Observer

Sweden: Sweden could be a model of sustainability, says environment professor, Radio Sweden

Russia: Russia establishes new Arctic research centre in Archangelsk, The Independent Barents Observer

United States: Arctic: Record ice-loss, highest melt rate in 1,500 years, Radio Canada International