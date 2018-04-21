Hunters from the Arctic Canadian community of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut and researchers from the University of Calgary collect samples from a muskox on Victoria Island. (Eye on the Arctic)

Gathering science in the Arctic: Eye on the Arctic video archive

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 21 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Eye on the Arctic brings you stories and newsmakers from around the North. In today’s instalment, we bring you a video from our documentary archive.

The Arctic is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world and Arctic indigenous communities are suffering the effects at a disproportionate rate.

But northerners aren’t just victims of global warming.

In many Arctic communities, Indigenous Peoples are actively collaborating with scientists, pushing climate change research into important new areas, not only for them, but also for the rest of the world.

In this video, we spoke with University of Calgary researcher Susan Kutz, about her partnership with the Arctic Canadian community of Cambridge Bay and how the hunters observations there are incorporated into climate research.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Loaded with more mercury than previously thought, permafrost thaw could be a ticking time bomb, Radio Canada International

Finland: Arctic wildlife in Finland already feeling the burn from climate change: WWF, YLE News

Greenland: Greenland earthquake and tsunami – hazards of melting ice?, Deutsche Welle’s Iceblogger

Norway: February Arctic sea ice at a record low in 2018, The Independent Barents Observer

Sweden: Sweden could be a model of sustainability, says environment professor, Radio Sweden

Russia: Russia establishes new Arctic research centre in Archangelsk, The Independent Barents Observer

United States: Arctic: Record ice-loss, highest melt rate in 1,500 years, Radio Canada International

column-banner-eilis

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Children fleeing DR Congo conflict to Uganda report widespread rape

Health, International, Politics

the LINK Online Apr. 20-21-22, 2018

Environment, Indigenous, International

The end of the south Selkirk caribou virtually certain

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

 Financial institution backing out of new tar sands, fossil fuel projects

RCI | Français

La cinémathèque québécoise, témoin de l'évolution du cinéma et de la télévision d'ici

RCI | Español

La piedra del sol que trajo a los Vikingos a Terranova no es una leyenda

RCI | 中文

真人版《航站楼》：叙利亚青年被困吉隆坡机场，获加拿大好心人帮助

مبنى البرلمان الكندي في أوتاوا (أرشيف). Photo Credit: Radio-Canada / Paul Skeneالعربية | RCI

مواقف في أقوال للأسبوع المنتهي السبت 21-04-2018