9 people dead, 16 injured after van strikes pedestrians in north Toronto

Driver in custody, no word on identity or possible motive

Nine people are dead and 16 injured after a van deliberately ploughed into pedestrians in northern Toronto, police say.

Police have located the white rental van and have arrested the driver.

The incident happened at around 1:30 pm (1730 GMT) at the busy intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, in the city’s northern suburb of North York, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Toronto police Deputy Chief Peter Yuen told reporters police have mobilized all available resources and that officers expect to be at the scene for a number of days to come.

“This is going to be a long investigation,” Yuen told reporters in Toronto. “There were a lot of pedestrians out enjoying, a lot of witnesses out enjoying the sunny afternoon.”

Police are establishing two hotlines — one for victims and their families, and the other for witnesses, Yuen said.

Police have also shut down the intersection and are asking drivers to avoid the normally busy intersection.

Subway service has also been suspended to the area.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said there is no information yet to suggest that it was a terror attack.

“There is no information available to me at the present time that would indicate a change in the risk level,” Goodale told reporters in Toronto, where he is attending the G7 foreign and security ministers meeting.

Canada’s terrorism threat level remains unchanged at “medium,” officials said.

Many people say the tragedy has reminded them of similar incidents in Europe where terrorists have used vehicles to kill.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “Obviously we’ll have more to say in the coming hours.”

Twitter image of a man being detained by police near the van apparently involved in the hit and run Photo; @FTV Hua-Zhang

Amir Bahmeyeh, a student, told CBC News he was in the area at the time pedestrians were struck.

“I saw the crazy van, like a rental van, hitting the people … one after one,” he told CBC News. “I’m sure it was like a terrorist attack because he drove really fast, like crazy.

“I almost had a heart attack. When I came here people told me it was a safe country and that’s why I stayed here,” said the student, who said he’d come from Iran.

“Now, I saw the accident, maybe I go back my country,” he said.

With files from CBC News