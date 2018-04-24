A world divided, a new international survey shows 3 out of four people in countries around the world say their county and society has become divided. Photo: RINGO CHIU-AFP-Getty Images

A World Divided, or so it seems according to an international poll

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 24 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

It seems a majority of people in countries around the world think their country and societies are more divided than ever.

A new international survey for the BBC by the polling firm Ipsos-MORI asked people in 27 countries about opinions on divisions in their countries and the reasons. In all, 19,428 people were surveyed in February of this year

In total, fully three-quarters of those asked (76% average) felt that society in their country was divided.

People in Serbia almost all felt the division with 93 percent saying the country was diveded. Only 34 percent of Saudi Arabians felt that division. Canada was among those lower down on the list, although a majority 62 per cent felt the country divided.

Qualifying that response by asking about societal division now compared to ten years ago, European countries which have seen waves of migrants, are at the top

Spain led the list with 77 per cent saying the country was more divided than a decade ago, with 8 per cent saying it was less divided. Sweden, Italy, and Germany are next, with 73 per cent in the three countries expressing the feeling their country was more divided now.

Saudi Arabia was again lowest on the list with 30 per cent saying there is more division there than ten years ago, but 28 per cent saying there was less division.

Some 51 per cent of Canadians said the country was more divided than a decade ago, while 16 per cent felt there was less division.

Why? Reasons for division

As to what is causing societal rifts, politics topped the list with 44 per cent saying differing political views are dividing their country.

Economic differences between rich and poor came next with differences between immigrants and native-born listed as being the third cause of internal tensions.

from Ipsos-MORI, Feb 2018- 27 countries

Again however breaking down issues in each country, the greatest tension in Canada was said to be between immigrants and native born (40%). The second source of division was listed as being between different religions (36%) and third was the economic difference between rich and poof (31%)

Swededn which has seen a substantial arrival of migrants, showed the tension between newcomers and native born also as the top issue (49%) with related issues of differences between ethnicity and religion as the second and third sources of division ( 37%, 32%)

Germany, France and the UK have also listed tensions between immigrants and native born as the top source of division.

China and Russia both listed division between rich and poor as the top source of division (65% each).

Countries like Malaysia, Turkey, Argentia, Korea, and Serbia listed politics as the main source of division

On a somewhat different question, that of trusting people, only China and Sweden showed a majority of respondents felt people could be trusted  (61%, 60%)

In all the rest of the countries, the majority felt the need to be careful when dealing with people.

Interestingly, when asked “To what extent do you agree or disagree that people across the world have more things in common that things that make them different”, some 65 per cent of all the respondents agreed with Russia and Serbia topping the list and Japan at the bottom.

Additional information- source

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology

A new way to pave the road to the future

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Myopia in young linked to lack of time spent outdoors

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

A World Divided, or so it seems according to an international poll

RCI | Français

Parce que l'avenir est prometteur, une journée pour explorer l'innovation technologique de Montréal

RCI | Español

El circo australiano Circa se encuentra de gira en Canadá

RCI | 中文

多伦多的货车袭击案与 G7 的外长和安全部长会议

آلي غوو بصحبة زبونتين في معرض للتجميل في شارلوت تاون/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

جزيرة البرنس إدوار تجذب الصينيين بجمالها وهدوئها

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Macron et Trump à la recherche d'un « nouvel accord » avec l'IranPourquoi l’assaillant de Toronto a-t-il d’abord été identifié dans les médias américains?Deux résidences pour aînés du Bas-Saint-Laurent sous la loupe du CISSSRetour du baseball : le groupe d'investisseurs veut sonder les partisans montréalaisComment l’auteur présumé de l’attaque à Toronto a-t-il été arrêté sans violence?Attaque au camion-bélier : dix accusations de meurtre contre Alek MinassianDémantèlement de trois réseaux de distribution de stupéfiants des Hells AngelsOttawa n'évalue pas adéquatement les risques causés par les saumons d'élevageTrudeau condamne « l'attaque insensée » survenue à TorontoL'accusé du présumé double meurtre à Sept-Îles comparaît aujourd'hui
Toronto struggles with tragedy in wake of attackTrump's nominee to head veterans' affairs department runs into troubleConservatives demand feds act to halt illegal border crossingsToronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian was quickly in and out of Canadian Forces last fallU.S. veteran who survived blast receives unusual penis transplantArctic sea ice jammed with plastics from Pacific garbage patchHere's what we know about the victims of the Toronto van attackWoman removed from Air Canada flight after crew wrongly believed her rash was contagiousUnruly passenger Tasered and removed from American Airlines flightHow this Toronto officer 'courageously' got the van attack suspect in custody without firing a shot