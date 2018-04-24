Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland leaves the stage with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, and Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarrea after delivering statements to the media during the sixth round of negotiations for a new North American Free Trade Agreement in Montreal on January 29, 2018. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Freeland is in Washington for intensive NAFTA talks

By Levon Sevunts Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 24 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Washington today in an intensified push to complete negotiations over the renewed North American Free Trade Agreement.

“We have had some very energetic and productive conversations,” Freeland told reporters on the steps of the U.S. Trade Representative’s office following meetings with her counterparts. “We are certainly in a more intense period of negotiations, and we are making good progress.”

This week’s talks are set to be the broadest and biggest since the final official negotiating round in Mexico City in early March, Bloomberg reports. Topics include automotive rules, agriculture, and legal and institutional matters such as dispute settlement mechanisms.

The automotive industry rules have emerged as the centrepiece of the new NAFTA deal as Canadian, Mexican and U.S. negotiators are trying to hammer out a new NAFTA deal, Freeland said last week.

Freeland said she and her negotiating partners, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarrea, are now down to the finest details on auto rules of origin, which she described as “the heart of this negotiation.”

Officials from Mexico and the U.S. are saying a new deal is likely within weeks, although Canadian officials have resisted being pegged down on a timeline, insisting that their goal is to negotiate “a good deal, not any deal.”

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged that the three North American neighbours are working against the clock.

“As I’ve said a number of times, we recognize the timelines that are in play, particularly, for Mexico with a presidential election that is well on its way as well as pressure from the United States around this fall’s midterm elections,” Trudeau told reporters last week. “We’ve seen an opportunity to make significant progress on the NAFTA file, we are making sure that we’re engaging in a way that is as fulsome and comprehensive as possible.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology

A new way to pave the road to the future

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Myopia in young linked to lack of time spent outdoors

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

A World Divided, or so it seems according to an international poll

RCI | Français

Parce que l'avenir est prometteur, une journée pour explorer l'innovation technologique de Montréal

RCI | Español

El circo australiano Circa se encuentra de gira en Canadá

RCI | 中文

幸存者，嫌疑人，遇难者和英雄警官：多伦多央街货车撞人案后续

العربية | RCI

تطلعات وآمال كبيرة للغرفة التجارية الجزائرية الصغيرة في كندا