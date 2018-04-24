Lobster fishermen will have use less rope, report lost gear and any sightings of right whales. (The Canadian Press/file)

Lobster fishery rules changed to protect right whales

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 24 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced new measures for lobster fishing in hopes of protected the endangered North Atlantic right whales. Eighteen of them died off the coast of Canada and the U.S. last year, most often because they hit ships or became tangled in fishing gear. A Canadian lost his life last year trying to free a right whale from ropes.

It’s not clear why more right whales are appearing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, but it’s suspected changing ocean temperatures may be driving their food north.

Efforts are made to cut ropes off entangled right whales, but it’s not clear if this one was successful. (Courtesy Center for Coastal Studies)

Sightings must be reported

New rules in the gulf restrict the amount of rope that can be used by lobster fishermen and they will have to report any gear they lose. They must also report all sightings of whales and any interactions including collisions or entanglements. The areas where whales are found will be temporarily closed to protect the animals.

Restrictions have been placed on the crab fishery for the same reason.

The lobster fishery is opening now and right whales are expected to arrive soon to feed in the gulf. It’s estimated there are only 450 of them left in the world.

Files from Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology

A new way to pave the road to the future

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Myopia in young linked to lack of time spent outdoors

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

A World Divided, or so it seems according to an international poll

RCI | Français

Parce que l'avenir est prometteur, une journée pour explorer l'innovation technologique de Montréal

RCI | Español

El circo australiano Circa se encuentra de gira en Canadá

RCI | 中文

幸存者，嫌疑人，遇难者和英雄警官：多伦多央街货车撞人案后续

العربية | RCI

تطلعات وآمال كبيرة للغرفة التجارية الجزائرية الصغيرة في كندا