Lone wolf attacks on the population and security issues

In recent years, the world has seen a number of attacks on innocent citizens. Guns have been used, bombs, and lately, vehicles. Attacks using vehicles as weapons have occurred in England, France, Germany, and here in Canada.

Ten people were killed, 14 injured (original reports said 15) when a 25-year-old man drove his van along a crowded Toronto sidewalk. In this case however, the attack is so far not believed to be ideologically motivated. The man has been arrested and is facing 10 counts of first degree murder.

Security expert Michel Juneau-Katsuya is a former senior manager and senior intelligence officer with CSIS, and CEO of the intelligence company. ‘NorthGate’.

Unlike most previous attacks on so-called “soft targets” in this case the latest use of a vehicle in a mass killing appears to be not part of a radical religious plot, but apparently so-far, that of an emotionally disturbed person.

RCI-Apr 23/18: Van attack

Juneau-Kastsuya says there are cases where people have been inspired by media reports to commit copycat crimes.

He says that while cities can do a few, albeit limited things to improve security, people should not be eager to give up the liberties and civil rights they enjoy in a free society for the cause of greater security.

He also says we should not be eager to blame the symptoms, such as guns or vehicles, but rather look towards solving the causes.

He notes that people with psychological and emotional problems have been put on the street as institutions lack funding to keep them.

He says the media has a responsibility to not seek sensationalist reporting and people also have a responsibility to be more aware of changes in people around them, and to ensure professional help is sought or advised of the situation.

As for the tragedy, officials are still trying to identify some of the victims.

So far the identified include: