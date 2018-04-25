Flowers, candles, words of condolence at an impromptu memorial set up on a wall near the tragedy in Toronto. Photo: Galit Rodan/Canadian Press

Lone wolf attacks on the population and security issues

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

In recent years, the world has seen a number of attacks on innocent citizens. Guns have been used, bombs, and lately, vehicles. Attacks using vehicles as weapons have occurred in England, France, Germany, and here in Canada.

Ten people were killed, 14 injured (original reports said 15) when a 25-year-old man drove his van along a crowded Toronto sidewalk. In this case however, the attack is so far not believed to be ideologically motivated. The man has been arrested and is facing 10 counts of first degree murder.

Damage to the rental van shows the violence of the impacts. The vehicle is in police custody to be studied for evidence. Photo: Saul Porto/Reuters

Security expert Michel Juneau-Katsuya  is a former senior manager and senior intelligence officer with CSIS, and CEO of the intelligence company. ‘NorthGate’.

Listen

Security expert Michel Juneau-Katsuya

Unlike most previous attacks on so-called “soft targets” in this case the latest use of a vehicle in a mass killing appears to be not part of a radical religious plot, but apparently so-far, that of an emotionally disturbed person.

RCI-Apr 23/18: Van attack

Juneau-Kastsuya says there are cases where people have been inspired by media reports to commit copycat crimes.

He says that while cities can do a few, albeit limited things to improve security, people should not be eager to give up the liberties and civil rights they enjoy in a free society for the cause of greater security.

The first vehicle attack in Canada was in 2014. Martin Couture Rouleau (25) was a radical convert to Islam when he drove over two soldiers in Saint Jean sur Richelieu, killing one. He later crashed his car during a police chase and then when brandishing a large knife at police, was shot and killed. Photo: Christinne Muschi/Reuters

He also says we should not be eager to blame the symptoms, such as guns or vehicles, but rather look towards solving the causes.

He notes that people with psychological and emotional problems have been put on the street as institutions lack funding to keep them.

A man writes a personal message of condolence at the memorial in Toronto near Yonge Str. and Finch Ave. where the tragic attack occurred. Security expert Michel Juneau-Katsuya says people should not be eager to give up freedoms and civil liberties over security issues. Photo:Mark Bochsler/CBC

He says the media has a responsibility to not seek sensationalist reporting and people also have a responsibility to be more aware of changes in people around them, and to ensure professional help is sought or advised of the situation.

As for the tragedy, officials are still trying to identify some of the victims.

So far the identified include:

  • Renuka Amarasinghe, originally from Sri Lanka and a single mother of a 7-year-old son;
  • Anne Marie D’Amico,30 who worked at an investment firm in the area;
  • Dorothy Sewell, 80, great grandmother to three grandchildren;
  • Munir Najjar, Jordanian who was in the city to visit his son;
  • Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang, a restaurant chef in his 30’s who was likely out just to enjoy the sunny day
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Researchers say Canadian technology used to censor internet internationally

RCI | Français

La couleur de l'adoption : des portraits qui parcourent le monde

RCI | Español

Censura en internet, diez países utilizan tecnología canadiense

RCI | 中文

暴戾剩男? 多伦多央街撞人案嫌疑人让一个网络群体引起关注

العربية | RCI

داليا الشافعي مصطفى وهواية "زرع سنابل الخير"

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
ALENA : discussions tendues entre Ottawa et Washington sur la clause de résiliationLa Saskatchewan conteste la taxe carbone d’Ottawa devant les tribunauxTurquie : des journalistes d'opposition condamnés pour « terrorisme »Demandeurs d'asile : Lisée évoque une clôture sur le chemin RoxhamL'attaque de lundi à Toronto était-elle un acte terroriste?Le libéral Jacques Chagnon prévoit ne pas se représenterCulture de cannabis à domicile : Jean-Marc Fournier accuse Ottawa d'encourager les contestationsTrop facile de se retrouver au volant d'un semi-remorque, dénoncent des instructeursMoins de rôles, moins gros salaires : la parité n’est pas gagnée pour les femmes en téléUn ex-policier arrêté en Californie serait un tueur en série recherché depuis 40 ans
Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he'll plead the Fifth in porn actress caseTrump's Veterans Affairs pick denies crashing car while drunkFacebook's rise in profits, users shows resilience after scandalsQuebec judge authorizes lawsuit against federal government over Phoenix pay systemExpert slams 'woefully inadequate' spray bottle used for de-icing by West Wind AviationCanada and U.S. clash over sunset clause in 'forceful' NAFTA talksOfficer who arrested van attack suspect rejects hero label, deputy chief saysNewly found galaxy cluster could become most massive structure in universeSyrian refugee camps 'desperately short of resources,' Canada sends $19.5M in aidFederal program funds summer job to help 'stop Kinder Morgan pipeline'