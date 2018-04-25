Police ask media to respect privacy of officer who arrested Toronto van attacker

Const. Ken Lam has been hailed as a hero and a video of him arresting the suspect in the horrific Toronto van rampage that killed 10 people has gone viral.

But Toronto police are pleading with the media to respect Lam’s privacy.

Deputy Chief Peter Yuen said at Wednesday’s press conference that Lam, 42, is doing well but cannot speak to the media because among other things he is a “key witness in a multiple homicide.”

Yuen said a media outlet has already been to Lam’s residence trying to get him to talk.

“I ask the media outlet to please respect my officer, your officer, the city’s officer, his privacy, for his parents and for himself,” Yuen said. “He deserves that. Please respect the officer’s privacy.”

Lam has been praised for taking alive Alek Minassian, who is alleged to have been operating the van that jumped the kerb in mowed down unsuspecting pedestrians on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 14 others in the North York suburb of Toronto.

Lam confronted Minassian, 25, and took him into custody without firing a single shot despite the suspect’s attempts to provoke the policeman into using deadly force by imitating the movement of drawing a gun and pointing an object at the officer.

“That was split decision, life-altering experience for Officer Lam,” Yuen said.

Under Toronto police procedures Lam is undergoing a mandatory debriefing and aftercare program designed to provide police officers who have experienced stressful situations with mental health support, Yuen said.

“Officer Lam has been treated, he’s been looked after and offered all the support an officer can get,” Yuen said.

“I can report to you he’s doing very well.”

Itis also important to remember that a lot other people were impacted by the carnage they witnessed or had to respond to that day, Yuen said.

“From 911 dispatchers, from call takers, paramedics, fire, they all deserve kudos, a credit,” Yuen said. “A lot of people have to be kept in our thoughts and our prayers.”

With files from CBC News