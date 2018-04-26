A child dies of malaria somewhere in the world every two minutes, but this baby is protected by a net which keeps out infecting mosquitoes. (Nyani Quarmyne/Plan International Canada)

Malaria progress has stalled, Canadian children offer help

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 26 April, 2018

There have been major gains in the fight against malaria over recent years, but now progress has stalled and the World Health Organization is calling for urgent action. Globally, more than 400,000 people die each year from the mosquito-borne disease, most of them children under five years old. And 3.2 billion people are at risk of contracting the disease.

Plan International Canada’s efforts on the ground to end malaria include distributing bed nets and training families on their use. (Nyani Quarmyne/Plan International Canada)

Students help millions

Young Canadians have contributed to the fight against malaria by participating in the Spread the Net Student Challenge. This is a friendly competition between schools sponsored by Plan International Canada and television personality Rick Mercer. Students compete to raise funds for treated bed nets to protect Africans from mosquitoes that spread malaria.

“(This initiative) has engaged thousands of students across the country in the fight against malaria,” says Adam Graham, senior program manager with Plan International Canada. “This has actually helped protect the lives of about 42 million people globally through the delivery of about 20 million insecticide-treated bed nets to primarily families in Africa.”

Adam Graham says An insecticide-treated bed net is the most effective and cost-efficient way of preventing malaria. (Zoe Gemelli)

Listen

Bed nets plus programs to increase prevention

It is not just bed nets that are delivered by Plan International Canada, but also a package of services. These include engaging local community health workers so that they can educate people about prevention, lead initiatives to increase awareness and prepare people for the arrival of the nets.

On its website, The World Health Organization continues to call for greater investment and expanded coverage of proven tools that prevent, diagnose and treat malaria.

Health, International, Society

