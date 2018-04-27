People who engaged in more physical activity were less likely to develop depression, according to a large study.

Exercise protects against depression world over: comprehensive study

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 27 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

An analysis of 49 studies involving more than 266,000 people suggests that physical activity can protect against the emergence of depression.

“If you look across the world there is consistent evidence that physical activity has the capacity to prevent the onset of depression, not for everybody. But disproportionately, higher activity leads to lower risk of depression,” says Dr. Benjamin Goldstein, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Sunny Brook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. “That’s true across different continents, for men and for women, for old and young.”

Dr. Benjamin Goldstein says exercise affects a number of systems in the brain and in the body.

Listen

So far, no particular activity has been shown to be more effective than another at staving off depression.

Ideas about effects of exercise

It’s not known why this is, but Goldstein has some theories. “One of the interesting things about exercise is that it has a lot of effects. Biologically, it affects a number of systems in the brain and in the body. Psychologically, it leads to direct benefits in terms of boosts of energy, in good feelings and it also leaves us satisfied after the fact that we’ve done something good.

“And finally, it can influence the types of decisions we make about things we do in our life and people we spend time with. And when you bring all of those things together, I think it explains why there’s such a consistent benefit for exercise.”

Goldstein says physical activity can also be beneficial for those who have major depression, but it’s less likely that this will be sufficient to reduce their depression entirely. It would more likely be an add-on to psychological/talking-based therapy or medication.

Choosing an activity you enjoy will make exercise easier to sustain, says psychiatrist.

Do  something you enjoy, suggests psychiatrist

More study could eventually determine what kind of activity is effective for what kind of people. In the meantime, Goldstein suggest people think about duration of exercise and what activity brings them enjoyment, since that would help them engage in something they would be more likely to sustain. There is no evidence that one type of activity is better than another at staving off depression.

It’s not about your weight

Goldstein understands it may be difficult for people to find the motivation to exercise. Those who are depressed may have feelings of futility and low energy. There are outside barriers to such as expectations about the purpose of exercise. He tells people to reduce the emphasis on weight loss and rather think of exercise as a long-term investment in health and something that has near-term benefits for their emotional well-being.

Canadians have become more sedentary, spending more time with TV and electronic devices and using vehicles for transportation. The Public Health Agency of Canada says that in 2013, just over 1 in five adults and 1 in 10 children and youth met the Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Society

Humboldt benefit concert tonight in Saskatoon

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Exercise protects against depression world over: comprehensive study

Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Annual "homeless" count in Canada

Environment, Indigenous, International

Potentially toxic space junk and Inuit concerns, again

RCI | Français

Apprendre de l'Afghanistan après les larmes et les armes

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 27, 28 y 29 de abril de 2018

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播 2018/04/27-28-29

وزير الشؤون البلدية مارتان كواتو لن يترشح للانتخابات المقبلة ما يعتبر خسارة كبيرة لفيليب كويار/راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

الانتخابات المقبلة في كيبيك: فيليب كويار فقد العديد من معاونيه البارزين

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L'identité des victimes de l'attaque à Toronto devrait être dévoilée aujourd'huiDominique Ducharme devient adjoint avec le Canadien, Daigneault et Lacroix remerciésLa circulation de transit interdite sur le mont Royal dès le 2 juinUn comité demande à Ottawa d’imposer une « taxe Netflix »« Il n'y aura plus de guerre sur la péninsule coréenne », déclarent les leaders des deux CoréesL’essence est-elle assez chère?Les Palestiniens de Gaza continuent de manifester leur colère à la frontière d'IsraëlLe fleuve Saint-Jean déborde par endroits au Nouveau-BrunswickSécurité des piétons : une entreprise prospère grâce à ses bornesLa Caisse de dépôt chiffre à 18 milliards ses investissements « sobres en carbone »
Canadian lynched in Peru owned gun that killed Indigenous healer, authorities sayNobel Prize in Literature in peril as Swedish Academy rocked by sex, financial scandalsJudge tosses ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort's civil suit challenging Russia probeSexual harassment allegations against TVO host Paikin unsubstantiated, investigation findsCoroner to identify all 10 Toronto victims of Monday's van attackGermany's Merkel visits White House without illusions, but with hopeTD, Royal Bank both raise their fixed mortgage rates$15M class action lawsuit launched over E. coli contamination'It feels good:' Abba announces 1st new material in 35 yearsA look at the DNA testing that ID'd the suspected Golden State serial killer