Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK online Apr. 27-28-29, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 27 April, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Lynn, Marie-Claude, and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Canadian fence against illegal migrants?

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs a migrant couple of the location of a legal border station, shortly before they illegally crossed from Champlain, N.Y., to, Quebec, using Roxham Road. (Charles Krupa/AP Photo/File)

The province of Quebec has seen almost 30,000 migrants cross from the U.S into Canada illegally last year. So far this year, some 6,000 have made the crossing and demanding asylum. This has cost the province at least $150 million dollars, a request for payment they’ve made to the federal government saying international borders are a federal responsibility.

Meanwhile caring and paying for the migrants during the long process of evaluating their claims is straining provincial authorities. One politician says the solution is simple. put up a fence. Levon spoke to Jean-Nicolas Beuze, UNHCR representative in Canada who says it should not be done.

Children developing myopia

Children who spent more time outdoors were found to have a reduced risk of being nearsighted.

Myopia, also known as being “near-sighted” is where close objects can be seen clearly, but objects further away become blurred.  Complicating the problem for young children is that they may not understand that blurred vision is not normal, and so they may not mention it. Letting the condition go on for a long period can lead to even more serious complications later.

A new study shows a correlation between the amount of time children spend out doors: more time outdoors means less chance of developing myopia.

Lynn spoke with Mike Yang, a researcher at the University of Waterloo in Ontario. He is the lead author of this study from the university’s Centre for Ocular Research & Education or CORE.

Vehicle attack in Toronto:

Flowers, candles, words of condolence at an impromptu memorial set up on a wall near the tragedy in Toronto. Photo: Galit Rodan/Canadian Press

A horrific attack in Toronto left 10 people dead, and 14 others with a variety of severe injuries. It appears so far not to be linked to any known radical group, but rather possibly just a 25-year-old man taking out his personal frustrations against innocent people by driving a vehicle at high speed onto a crowded sidewalk.

He may have been inspired by excessive media reporting of similar mass killing incidents. Marc spoke with Michel Juneau-Katsuya, CEO of Northgate Security and former senior manager with Canada’s security and intelligence service. In this excerpt he talks about media reporting, and  says people shouldn’t be eager to give up civil liberties in exchange for tighter security.

Lebanese food-

A prolific caterer for the past 40 years, Afifé Najm invited RCI’s Marie-Claude Simard into her Montreal home this week.  Now retired, Najm still cooks up a storm and shows how to make kebbe, stuffed vine leaves, koussa, and other goodies!

Images of the week

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

TSX and Montreal exchange shut down Friday afternoon

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

NAFTA talks keep Chrystia Freeland in Washington

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Microplastic invasion in Arctic

Health, International, Society

Humboldt benefit concert tonight in Saskatoon

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Exercise protects against depression world over: comprehensive study

Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Annual "homeless" count in Canada

RCI | Français

Indice CanTrust : confiance accrue des Canadiens envers les médias et les publicités traditionnels

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 27, 28 y 29 de abril de 2018

RCI | 中文

艰巨的工作在后头：韩朝领导人举行历史性会晤

العربية | RCI

لبنانيّو كندا يختارون بعد غدٍ ممثليهم في برلمان وطن الأرز