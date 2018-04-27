TSX and Montreal exchange shut down Friday afternoon

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Montreal Exchange shut down this afternoon citing “internal technical” problems.

Trading was halted in all stocks, options and derivatives on the TMX’s markets.

Along with the Toronto and Montreal exchanges, the the TSX Venture Exchange and the TSX Alpha Exchange were also affected.

The tweet from TMX Group said, “TMX has decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day. Trading will not resume today, including market on close. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will be provided.” That was at 2:55 PM – Apr 27, 2018.

By 4:20 PM it was announced that they had “identified the issue” and would be open again on Monday.

The last time the TSX was shut down due to “technical troubles” was in December 2008.

TMX Group clarified that “all users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our exchanges.”

The problem began affecting the Montreal Exchange at 1:37 p.m. ET, and began hitting the TSX less than two minutes later. TMX Group sent out an initial tweet warning of the problem shortly after 2 p.m.

The TSX is the ninth largest exchange in the world by market capitalization.

(With files from CP and CBC)