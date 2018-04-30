TSX opens higher after technical shutdown on Friday

Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) resumed with Canada’s main stock index gaining over 20 points in late-morning trading after a technical problem shut down several TSX-related exchanges at the end of last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.05 points to 15,689.98, after 90 minutes of trading.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.99 cents US, up from an average value of 77.78 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 10 cents to US$68.20 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents to US$2.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.40 to US$1,314.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was unchanged at US$3.07 a pound.

TSX, TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), TSX Alpha Exchange (TSX Alpha) and Montreal Exchange (MX) were forced to shut down early on Friday, April 27 after a technical glitch.

TMX Group, which runs the exchanges, said the outage began at 1:37 pm EDT Friday on MX and 1:39 pm EDT on TSX, TSXV, and TSX Alpha. The outage was caused by a hardware failure in a central storage appliance of the trading system, the company said.

“This hardware failure impacted both the primary and the redundant components preventing storage failover procedures from engaging,” the company said in a press release. “TMX confirms that this incident was not the result of a cybersecurity attack.”

The last time the TSX was shut down due to “technical troubles” was in December 2008.

The TSX is the ninth largest exchange in the world by market capitalization.

With files from The Canadian Press