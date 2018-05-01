Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia, May 1, 2018. (Gleb Garanich/REUTERS)

Armenian protesters gear up for general strike

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 1 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The leader of a grassroots Armenian protest movement that forced the country’s veteran leader to step down called for a nationwide strike after the ruling party thwarted his bid to take over as interim prime minister on Tuesday.

After a nine-hour acrimonious session, the National Assembly of Armenia voted 55-45 against electing Nikol Pashinyan as interim prime minister.

The 42-year-old charismatic opposition lawmaker and former journalist was the only candidate nominated to replace Serzh Sargsyan, who resigned as prime minister because of the protests.

Sargsyan, who had already served two terms as the country’s president, changed the constitution in 2015 to turn Armenia from a presidential republic where the executive power was held by the president, into a parliamentary republic where the executive power is held by the prime minister and the president plays a largely ceremonial role.

Sargsyan was forced to resign after tens of thousands of people flooded the streets in the capital of Yerevan and other cities and towns to protest his political maneuvering to cling to power despite repeated promises not to run for the position of the prime minister.

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament in Yerevan, Armenia May 1, 2018. (Gleb Garanich/REUTERS)

Pashinyan, who spent two years in jail for fomenting unrest, was submitted to parliament as the only nominee for the vacant prime minister’s job.

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters had packed the central Republic Square Yerevan to support Pashinyan and watch the parliament hearings on two giant TV screens.

Tens of thousands of others in Armenia and in Diaspora communities scattered around the world watched the political spectacle online and on their TV sets.

Republican deputies accused Pashinian of exploiting the young people who have been his core supporters. Some said Pashinian doesn’t have a political platform to offer the country.

“I was hoping to hear a conceptual speech of a candidate for the prime minister, but instead I was witness to a non-program speech which sounds pleasant to people’s ears,” senior Republican party member Eduard Sharmazanov told the chamber.

Opposition supporters in the Republic Square shouted “Shame!” when the result of the vote was shown.

Pashinyan left the parliament building and rushed to the Republic Square where he was met by a jubilant crowd that declared him the “people’s prime minister.”

“We will block the streets, the airports, the metro, the railway, everything that can be blocked,” Pashinyan told his cheering supporters. “If everyone participates in a total act of civil disobedience, this will be a total victory of the people of Armenia. Our struggle is a struggle of non-violence, it is a peaceful act of civil disobedience.”

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan addresses lawmakers during a parliament session to elect an interim prime minister in Yerevan, Armenia May 1, 2018. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/REUTERS)

The outcome of the vote in the National Assembly is likely to plunge Armenia deeper into an unpredictable political crisis, said Anna Simonian, a former Armenian communications expert and blogger who settled in Montreal six years ago.

“I knew the election today would be too good to be true,” Simonian said in a phone interview. “I am not a great supporter of street protests, I am not a great supporter of direct democracy, but unfortunately the Armenian state has failed so far to institutionalize democracy, it has failed to provide the mechanism and institutes for people to keep their government accountable.”

(click to listen to the full interview with Anna Simonian)

Listen

The planned day of protest in the small former Soviet republic sets up a standoff between Pashinyan’s movement, which has mobilised and galvanized thousands of people to take to the streets, and a ruling elite which is determined to cling on to power it has held for the last 20 years and still controls the security apparatus.

“I know very well that the ruling elite, cornered as it is, it’s going to fight, it’s going to fight as much as they are able,” Simonian said. “And today’s election with all the obstructionism they had since this morning, it was obvious that the vote was going to fail.”

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia May 1, 2018. (Gleb Garanich/REUTERS)

Many people worry that the governing Republican Party could provoke unrest in order to have a legitimate reason to crack down on the protest movement, which has been remarkably peaceful so far, Simonian said.

“One thing I know for certain the young generation that has taken to streets will not be as easy to manage as the older generations including ours were,” Simonian said. “These kids are there to win, it will be very difficult to put them back in their houses now that they have that they can get an acting leader of the country resign because they don’t want him.”

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian engineer proposes better flood damage prevention

RCI | Français

Démocratiser l’économie numérique au bénéfice du plus grand nombre

RCI | Español

La generación del Crack, según Tomás Regalado

RCI | 中文

让文化代代相传：加拿大文化部长举行招待会为2018年亚洲文化月拉开序幕

العربية | RCI

مركز نساء مونتريال لـ"مساعدة النساء على مساعدة أنفسهن"

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Trump scandalisé par la divulgation des questions que le procureur Mueller veut lui poserPaul Desmarais fils mêlé à une enquête sur le financement de groupes terroristesManifestations du 1er Mai : au moins cinq arrestations à MontréalL'UQTR met ses professeurs en lock-out« Rapprocher les humains des étoiles », l’objectif du nouveau directeur du PlanétariumUnifor accepte l'entente de principe avec Produits forestiers RésoluDes sénateurs proposent de retarder la légalisation du cannabisLa Vérif : Tentant, pour les infirmières françaises, de pratiquer au Québec?Les riverains doivent se préparer au pire dans le sud du Nouveau-BrunswickLe Parlement canadien invite le pape François à demander pardon aux Autochtones
Tristan Thompson booed in 1st Toronto game since Kardashian cheating scandalAs U.K. moves to shut down tax-haven secrecy, Canada seen laggingSenators recommend delaying cannabis bill for a year to address Indigenous issuesDay home operator sentenced to 3½ years in death of toddler left in car seat for 5 hours'I did my best that day': 2 paramedics share their accounts of the deadly Toronto van attackCanadian household debt of $2T casts shadow over central bank interest rate policyMPs vote overwhelmingly to call on Pope to apologize for church's role in residential schoolsCanada ready to 'have a conversation' on changing Safe Third Country deal, but no formal talks underwayFacebook unveils plans for new dating serviceVista Outdoor, U.S. firm dropped by MEC after school shooting, to exit gun manufacturing