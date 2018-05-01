Wilderness corridor created close to Montreal

Two conservation groups have acquired property in the province of Quebec that will enjoin a network of existing protected areas and increase connectivity for wildlife species there. The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and Conservation Manitou have acquired the Barbara Richardson Wildlife Foundation property in Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, about 130km north of Montreal.

Trails for hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing planned

The 219-hectare site features two lakes, wetlands, numerous streams and ponds, several mountains and a deep valley. They are home to animals like the ruffed grouse, common garter snake and pickerel frog, the latter which is likely to be designated as threatened or vulnerable under Quebec law.

The property is located next to a tourism and educational centre and other nature reserves.

A management committee consisting of the property co-owners and local residents will be created once the project is finalized. The plan is to create trails to connect with others nearby for hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.