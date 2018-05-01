Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Aga Khan on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

PM Trudeau to attend dinner for Aga Khan in Ottawa

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 1 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Aga Khan, the billionaire spiritual leader of the world’s 15 million Shia Ismaili Muslims, is in Ottawa this week to celebrate his Diamond Jubilee and will be feted at a dinner at Rideau Hall hosted by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette on Wednesday.

The Aga Khan, who in 2010 became the fifth person to be named an honorary citizen of Canada, is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Governor General’s residence, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed to Radio Canada International.

That’s expected to be the only meeting between the two leaders during the four-day visit to Canada by Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan IV, an official at the PMO said.

Trudeau’s ties to the Aga Khan came under close public scrutiny in the House of Commons and the media last year after it emerged that Trudeau spent a week-long New Year’s vacation at a private island in the Bahamas owned by the well-connected philanthropist.

In addition to Trudeau and his family, other guests at Bell Island included Liberal MP Seamus O’Regan and his husband Stelios (Steve) Doussis as well as party president Anna Gainey and her husband Tom Pitfield.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was also guest of the Aga Khan on the island and Trudeau said they discussed the then-incoming Trump administration. 

The Aga Khan is the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network that has received millions of dollars from the Canadian government for international development work.

In December 2017, federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson found that Trudeau broke the federal ethics act by accepting the trip.

Dawson also reprimanded Trudeau for accepting a ride to the island on the Aga Khan’s helicopter, and not recusing himself from discussions that could place him in a conflict of interest, as the Aga Khan’s foundation was registered to lobby Trudeau at the time.

Trudeau apologized, saying he considered the Aga Khan a close family friend.

Canada is home to over 80,000 of Ismaili Muslims that came to Canada in the 1970s to escape Ugandan dictator Idi Amin’s rule. There are now over 60,000 Ismaili Muslims in Canada.

Following the reception in Ottawa, the Aga Khan will then continue his visit to Canada, travelling to other parts of the country, including Vancouver and Calgary, Global Affairs Canada said.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian engineer proposes better flood damage prevention

RCI | Français

Démocratiser l’économie numérique au bénéfice du plus grand nombre

RCI | Español

La generación del Crack, según Tomás Regalado

RCI | 中文

让文化代代相传：加拿大文化部长举行招待会为2018年亚洲文化月拉开序幕

العربية | RCI

مركز نساء مونتريال لـ"مساعدة النساء على مساعدة أنفسهن"

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Paul Desmarais fils mêlé à une enquête sur le financement de groupes terroristesManifestations du 1er Mai : au moins cinq arrestations à MontréalL'UQTR met ses professeurs en lock-out« Rapprocher les humains des étoiles », l’objectif du nouveau directeur du PlanétariumUnifor accepte l'entente de principe avec Produits forestiers RésoluTrump scandalisé par la divulgation des questions que le procureur Mueller veut lui poserDes sénateurs proposent de retarder la légalisation du cannabisLa Vérif : Tentant, pour les infirmières françaises, de pratiquer au Québec?Les riverains doivent se préparer au pire dans le sud du Nouveau-BrunswickLe Parlement canadien invite le pape François à demander pardon aux Autochtones
The NationalTristan Thompson booed in 1st Toronto game since Kardashian cheating scandalAs U.K. moves to shut down tax-haven secrecy, Canada seen laggingSenators recommend delaying cannabis bill for a year to address Indigenous issuesDay home operator sentenced to 3½ years in death of toddler left in car seat for 5 hours'I did my best that day': 2 paramedics share their accounts of the deadly Toronto van attackCanadian household debt of $2T casts shadow over central bank interest rate policyMPs vote overwhelmingly to call on Pope to apologize for church's role in residential schoolsCanada ready to 'have a conversation' on changing Safe Third Country deal, but no formal talks underwayFacebook unveils plans for new dating service