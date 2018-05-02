Opioid prescription drugs to carry mandatory warning labels

The Canadian government will require opioids dispensed at pharmacies or in doctors’ offices to carry a sticker warning the medication can cause dependence, addiction and overdose. This and other measures will take effect in October 2018 in answer to the wave of overdose deaths sweeping the country.

Information handouts required too

Patients receiving their medication will also be given a handout which includes a description of the signs of opioid overdose, warnings to not share medication and to store the medication away from children.

The new regulations will require pharmaceutical companies to develop and implement mandatory risk management plans. These would help characterize, monitor, prevent and manage the risks associated with the use of their opioid products. They would also include other activities such as including educational materials in packaging health care providers.

This is the first time the Canadian government is requiring a warning sticker and patient handout be used with a drug dispensed by a pharmacy.

A government website states: “Canada is experiencing a serious and growing opioid crisis. Across the country, it is having devastating effects on families and communities…

“The opioid epidemic has affected every part of the country…There were 2,946 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada in 2016 and at least 2,923 from January to September 2017 of which 92% were accidental (unintentional).”