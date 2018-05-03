Could cannabis help dog ailments?

With marijuana available to Canadians to relieve certain medical conditions, there is the possibility it could do the same for pets.

Dr Sarah Silcox is President & Director of the Canadian Association of Veterinary Cannabinoid Medicine.

Testing is now underway to see the effects of cannabis on certain dog ailments such as arthritis, and epilepsy amongst others.

The testing being done now, and in future tests will be to determine efficacy and also dosage levels.

So far the osteoarthritis study has shown very good promise.

Dr Silcox says the products would be derivatives of cannabis, with virtually none of the THC that gives people the “high”.

However, she does note that there may also be benefits for animals with THC, although this would have to be administered carefully and with guidance.

She says with the immenent legislation to permit sale and use of recreational marijuana, people should take care when using around their pets. Smoking should be done outdoors or away from pets, and great care to not leave “edibles” or even dried cannabis, within reach of pets.

For the moment she says there is no cannabis-based medicine available to veterinarians, but products using the non psycho-active derivative CBD may soon be available.

