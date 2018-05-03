Lynching: mystery car prank

Commuters in Toronto yesterday morning were surprised to see a car suspended in the air from a major overpass.

Police were notified and initially thought it was for a movie, although normally such things would have to be approved beforehand and various agencies, like the police, notified and approved.

But they weren’t, and it wasn’t.

It was quickly determined that it was some kind of prank. The engineless somewhat beat up car had an electric winch welded to the floor.

Although the car was not suspended over a road or pathway, police say it was a dangerous thing to do and have launced a “mischief” investigation.

The car was cut down by 10 a.m.

CBC video

It would have taken a fair amount of organisation and people to accomplish what is now viewed as a prank.

The gutted car would have to have been towed somehow to the site, possibly in a large closed van, loaded and unloaded-possibly by a few people (provided they didn’t use an actual tow truck). Someone would also have to either managed to climb up to the road beams, or climb down from the road in order to attach the cable, either way, somewhat dangerous. Or there was some other way. Then there had to be a way to get the winch activated and to stop after several metres in the air.

Typically such pranks have been done by university engineering students, but no one has claimed responsibility and with the possibility of police laying charges, it’s not likely anyone will voluntarily admit to the scheme.

