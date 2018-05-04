Gaelic licence plate in province of Alba Nuadh, Canada

Well if you’re a Gaelic speaker you’d recognise Alba Nuadh as, Nova Scotia.

The province is creating a Gaelic licence plate available to motorists later this month for a $50 donation with proceeds going to the province’s Gaelic language and culture initiatives known as Gàidheil Air Adhart (Gaels Forward) Special Purpose Fund.

The announcement on May 1st kicked off Nova Scotia’s 22nd annual Gaelic month.

Randy Delorey, minister of Gaelic Affairs was quoted by CBC saying, “This will allow more people to reconnect with their language, culture and heritage and to preserve these for the next generation”,

There are approximately 2,000 Gaelic speakers in the province, and out of the current population of almost 943,000, about 230,000 residents are decendents of Scottish settlers