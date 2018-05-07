Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 30, 2018. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada announces new measures to deal with asylum seekers

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 7 May, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

Canada’s Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen will travel to Nigeria later this month in an effort to find a way to stem the flow of Nigerian migrants who travel to the United States on tourist visas but then cross into Canada through irregular border crossings to claim asylum in the country, federal officials said Monday.

Ottawa has also deployed three additional duty officers to Lagos, Nigeria, so they can work with U.S. authorities in processing visa applications at the U.S. embassy in the capital Abuja and the consulate in Lagos, Hussen said at a joint press conference in Montreal with his cabinet colleagues Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

“A number of recent asylum claimants are Nigerian nationals with valid U.S. visas and it’s becoming apparent to us that they’ve obtained these visas to come to Canada and make asylum claims,” said Hussen. “So for the last number of months, we’ve been working very closely with our U.S. counterparts to address this particular situation.”

In response to Canadian concerns, American officials have stepped up their efforts to deny visas to Nigerian nationals they suspect want to travel to the U.S. with the sole purpose of crossing into Canada to claim asylum there, Hussen said.

Funding to beef up border security and refugee system

An asylum seeker is confronted by an RCMP officer as he crosses the border into Canada from the United States on August 21, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The federal government is also investing $173 million in additional funding to strengthen security on the U.S.-Canada border, officials said.

The 2018 budget also allocated $74 million in funding to hire 64 additional officials for Canada’s Immigration Refugee Board to speed up the process of hearing asylum claims and work through the backlog 17,000 asylum requests and more than 3,000 appeals caused by the influx of irregular migrants from the U.S., Hussen said.

The federal government will also be working closely with the government of Quebec, which has received the majority of irregular migrants, to compensate the province for the costs incurred in hosting the new arrivals, said Garneau. About 2,500 asylum seekers crossed into Quebec from the U.S. in April, Garneau said.

Ottawa will also be working with provincial authorities in Ontario and Quebec to relieve the pressure on Toronto and Montreal as the main recipients of new migrants, Garneau said.

‘Not a free ticket’

FILE PHOTO: (Aug. 2017) A family from Haiti haul their luggage towards the Canada-US border before crossing illegally into Quebec to claim asylum. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

Seeking asylum at the border is not a free ticket of entry into Canada, said Garneau.

“They must go through a rigorous process,” Garneau said. “We believe that a little more than 90 per cent of irregular migrants do not meet our criteria and will need to leave.”

The Liberal government has come under growing pressure from the opposition Conservatives to crack down on the irregular crossings.

Those who cross the border through irregular border crossings in violation of the rules are immediately arrested, said Goodale.

“They are carefully interviewed, they are identified both biographically and biometrically, their identities are checked against Canadian and United States databases for any immigration, security or criminal flags and they are issued a conditional removal order,” Goodale said. “If they present a risk, they can be detained as necessary.”

They are then required to prove their claim for asylum in Canada, Goodale said.

Seeking asylum is not a shortcut around normal immigration rules and procedures, there must be legitimate reasons for why asylum is necessary, he said. People who cannot prove their case become inadmissible and can be removed from Canada, Goodale said.

Outreach worked, Liberals say

Asylum seekers step out of a temporary processing tent to receive lunch at the Canada-United States border in Quebec. Thursday, August 10, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

About 200 irregular asylum seekers will be deported in coming weeks, Garneau said.

Hussen said the resources deployed to deal with the influx of asylum seekers in no way impact other categories of immigrants such as family reunification and economic classes of immigration.

Garneau said the outreach by Canadian officials to members of Canada’s Haitian and Latin American communities to explain to them the realities of the immigration and refugee determination process has born its fruits.

“We have seen a drastic reduction recently in the number of asylum seekers of Haitian origin who represented the majority of people coming to the border last year,” Garneau said. “At the same time the influx of Latin American migrants did not materialize.”

Managing the border

Over $2.4 billion worth of goods and services cross the Canada–U.S. border daily, according to the Canadian government. (Andy Clark/Reuters/file)

Canada and the United States share “the longest, the most open, unmilitarized and the most successful international boundary in the history of the world,” said Goodale.

Some 400,000 people and nearly $2.5 billion in trade cross the border every day, he said.

“As we manage that enormous flow, almost all of it hassle-free, 24 hours a day and 365 days of the year, we are determined to ensure that every Canadian law is properly enforced and all of Canada’s international obligations are properly respected,” Goodale said.

About 70 to 80 people a day cross the border irregularly from the U.S. state of New York into Canada near the official border crossing of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle on the Quebec side of the border, Goodale said.

“Up to now we have had sufficient capacity to manage such volumes and to move people away from the border promptly,” Goodale said.

However, in the near future the federal government will be adding extra housing facilities at Lacolle to make sure that families with children are treated appropriately if their stay at the border has to last more than one day, Goodale said.

‘We are not totally immune’

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate in this August 11, 2014.
( Rodi Said / Reuters)

The Liberal government announced last week that it would build temporary housing for up to 520 people at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle.

The opposition Conservatives say that the Liberal government is effectively setting up a refugee camp at the border.

“Wars, terrorism and persecution in various parts of the world, and due to damages caused by climate change, failed and failing states, economic dysfunction and other factors global human dislocation and migration are higher now than at any time since the Second World War,” Goodale said.

“Because of our geographic location in North America Canada is somewhat shielded from this global phenomenon but we are not totally immune.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canada announces new measures to deal with asylum seekers
  1. Sue Zaple says:
    7 May 2018 at 15 h 58 min

    enough is enough there are too many crossing our boarder to Canada , it is made to easy for them to inter illegally into this country, and is costing the canadians born here BIG on our taxes this crap must stop, enter legally or not be allowed to enter, A fence needs to be put up along the boarder

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics

Oil hits $70 USD: first time since 2014

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Philip Harrison celebrates with a little help from his friends

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Canada announces new measures to deal with asylum seekers

Arts and Entertainment

Hockey- use the right words eh?

RCI | Français

Subway doit réinventer ses sous-marins pour les empêcher de couler

RCI | Español

La música de la antigua Andalucía según la Orquesta Labrihi

RCI | 中文

生前连理，死后比翼：为什么他们决定同时安乐死？

العربية | RCI

تكريم الكندي الفلسطيني نقولا الصايغ على عقود من العطاء التطوعي