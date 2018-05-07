Philip Harrison at the centre of the show he called 'His Magical Mystery Tour' celebrating his great life in Canada and his enduring love of music.(C. Kilkenny)

Philip Harrison celebrates with a little help from his friends

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 7 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Philip Harrison left England and first arrived in Canada in the summer of 1967, in Montreal, when all the world was coming to visit Expo’ 67.

The experience left an impression on him, and eventually, in 1976 he emigrated.

He has lived and worked in Montreal and Toronto, and at one point commuted weekly between the two cities.

Now, all these years later, grateful for the prosperity and opportunities he enjoyed in a career in the pharmaceutical industry, Philip Harrison decided to explore the road not taken.

On an evening in early April, he shared the result in a show for his family, friends and neighbours.

Listen

I’m one of those neighbours, who joined in with the rest of the audience, singing along with several songs that formed the soundtrack to many lives in the 1950’s, 60’s, seventies and beyond.

“It’s fifty years since I set foot on Canadian soil.”

Philip Harrison had always liked pop music. “I’ve always sung around the house”, he says.  And he whistles when doing the work outside around the garden.

“When I was young, probably at school, I had a fantasy, or an idea about actually being a pop singer, but I had a fairly strict father and the idea of me being something as radical as a pop singer just wasn’t in the cards, so I became a pharmacist instead.”

Philip Harrison, and friends, bring the audience to their feet in the Rialto Hall in Montreal. (C. Kilkenny)

It was after that graduation that he first came to Canada, among several other adventures. For this recent musical debut, he did have a little help from his friends.

“Two things happened” he explained during a telephone interview today. “One is that it was the 50th anniversary of various things, including the release of “Sgt. Pepper” and because I belong to another choir, I stumbled across two people who could actually put it together.”

Philip is keen to share the credit for the evening with his Anima Musica soulmates. “They’re clearly the ones with the talent; Francis with the musical talent, and Ann-Sophie with the song-coaching and organisational ability.” he says.

The venue was a storied little theatre within the magnificent Rialto Theatre, one of Montreal’s only remaining cinema palaces from the glory days of film, which first opened in 1924.

Philip is candid about the early days in Canada and missing the life back home. “I missed the pubs, I missed the newspapers”, he recalls, but it didn’t last long.

He met his life partner, Marie-Claire Strutkowska, and now their son Julian has returned to England following a great education in Canada, and has found his passion in the new ecological and sustainable farming movement.

Like many immigrants, Philip still has a foothold in both places, but his heart, perhaps, has become a little more Canadian. “My life is here, as I said at the concert, it’s a fantastic country, and I’m very pleased I came, and very pleased to be here.”

Philip Harrison is focusing now on sharing his good fortune. He has established a foundation to sponsor pharmacy undergraduates from sub-Saharan Africa, and perhaps inspired by his son, and maybe with a little help from him too, he is planting a medicinal garden in his home in the U,K.

And as for his singing, the next opportunity to enjoy his talents will be at Anima Musica’s annual spring concert.

On the evening of May 26th, the choir will be treating us to an evening of much-loved Opera Choruses, from Verdi, Wagner, Puccini, Borodine and Mascagni.

The audience is sure to be singing along once again.

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics

Oil hits $70 USD: first time since 2014

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Philip Harrison celebrates with a little help from his friends

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Canada announces new measures to deal with asylum seekers

Arts and Entertainment

Hockey- use the right words eh?

RCI | Français

Subway doit réinventer ses sous-marins pour les empêcher de couler

RCI | Español

La música de la antigua Andalucía según la Orquesta Labrihi

RCI | 中文

生前连理，死后比翼：为什么他们决定同时安乐死？

العربية | RCI

تكريم الكندي الفلسطيني نقولا الصايغ على عقود من العطاء التطوعي