Anti-hate network created for Canada

According to activists, there has been a rise in the number of right wing and white supremacist groups in both the U.S and in Canada.

This has been facilitated by the internet which has been used to spread ideology and facilitate contact.

Evan Balgord is the and executive director of the Canadian Anti-hate Network.

The network involves some 15 academics, legal experts and journalists.

Balgord says it is modelled on the U.S. “Southern Poverty Law Centre” which identifies sites and incidents of racism and hate, and is providing support for the Canadian operation.

The new organisation says it too will research, monitor and expose what it says are more than 100 hate groups operating in Canada.

Balgord claims for example the anti-m

uslim movement is on the rise in which pro Israel, and anti-semitic neo-nazis have joined forces to promote anti-muslim sentiments and by exposing the neo nazi influence they can create in-fighting in such a movement thereby weakening its numbers, influence and memberships.

However, extreme left groups like Antifa which have been shown to be prone to violence, will not be targetted by the Anti-Hate Network. Balgord says such violence does not meet the definition of a hate group targeting a specific race, religion, or sexual orientation.

Balgord also claims the so-called “alt-right” movement was responsible for 16 murders in the past couple or years, one case by Alexandre Bissonette who shot and killed six worshippers at a Quebec City Mosque, and alleged killer Alek Minassian who used a truck to kill ten in Toronto.

While both may have been influenced by online hatred, neither was associated with any particular organisation. Bissonette has since admitted his guilt and stated he now bitterly regrets his actions and the pain and suffering he has caused.

Those who knew Minassian for years have claimed he was always a bit “odd”. He seems to have associated with a disparate group of misfits called “involuntary celibates” blaming women for not liking them.

Balgord says the existence of online hate sites is enough to inspire such acts without the individuals being a part of a movement.

As for the concept of alt-right Balgord says that term is interchangeable with the term neo nazi. He claims the alt-right hates jews, hate women, hate all kinds of people and to achieve their ideal of a white ethno-state, they espouse mass executions and deportations.

