Members of Quebec's largest right wing group "La Meute", march peacefully in Quebec City in August 2017 after police arrested several violent anti-rascists and broke up their counter-demonstration. Photo: CBC

Anti-hate network created for Canada

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 9 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

According to activists, there has been a rise in the number of right wing and white supremacist groups in both the U.S and in Canada.

This has been facilitated by the internet which has been used to spread ideology and facilitate contact.

Evan Balgord is the and executive director of the Canadian Anti-hate Network.

Listen

The network involves some 15 academics, legal experts and journalists.

Evan Balgord, executive director of the newly created Anti-Hate Network. Photo: Twitter

Balgord says it is modelled on the U.S. “Southern Poverty Law Centre” which identifies sites and incidents of racism and hate, and is providing support for the Canadian operation.

The new organisation says it too will research, monitor and expose what it says are more than 100 hate groups operating in Canada.

A member of Soldiers of Odin, an anti-immigrant group, clashes with anti-racism protesters with faces hidden in downtown Toronto. Photo: YouTube

Balgord claims for example the anti-m

A group called Sons of Odin on park clean-up in Hamilton in 2017. Often labelled as right-wing, they claim they are not anti-muslim, only anti-sharia law and that they are not association with the “Soldiers of Odin”. Photo: Samantha Craggs-CBC

uslim  movement is on the rise  in which pro Israel, and anti-semitic neo-nazis have joined forces to promote anti-muslim sentiments and by exposing the neo nazi influence they can create in-fighting in such a movement thereby weakening its numbers, influence and memberships.

Police separate a handful of members of the so called “pro-western” group called Proud Boys as they are confronted by an equally small group of balaclava wearing Maoists at the University of Toronto, July 2017: Image Youtube-Genuwitty

However, extreme left groups like Antifa which have been shown to be prone to violence, will not be targetted by the Anti-Hate Network. Balgord says such violence does not meet the definition of a hate group targeting a specific race, religion, or sexual orientation.

Members of La Meute, (“the pack” as in wolf pack) one of Quebec’s largest far-right groups, holding a sign that claims to defend gender equality from radical Islam during a November 2017 demonstration in Quebec City. In August another march by the right-wing group was marred by anti-racists, When La Meute refused to march at that time due to potential conflict, the mask-wearing antifa members resorted to violence and vandalism of city property. Police later contained the counter-demonstration and arrested four antifa members as La Meute held their march without further incident. Photo: Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada

Balgord also claims the so-called “alt-right” movement was responsible for 16 murders in the past couple or years, one case by Alexandre Bissonette who shot and killed six worshippers at a Quebec City Mosque, and  alleged killer Alek Minassian who used a truck to kill ten in Toronto.

Alexandre Bissonette- who likely self radicalized against muslims through visiting online hate sites, under arrest admitted to charges of murder. In court he later expressed profound regret for the killings. Photo Radio-Canada

While both may have been influenced by online hatred, neither was associated with any particular organisation. Bissonette       has since admitted his guilt and stated he now bitterly regrets his actions and the pain and suffering he has caused.

Those who knew Minassian for years have claimed he was always a bit “odd”. He seems to have associated with a disparate group of misfits called “involuntary celibates” blaming women for not liking them.

Balgord says the existence of online hate sites is enough to inspire such acts without the individuals being a part of a movement.

As for the concept of alt-right Balgord says that term is interchangeable with the term neo nazi. He claims the alt-right hates jews, hate women, hate all kinds of people and to achieve their ideal of a white ethno-state, they espouse mass executions and deportations.

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Emergency alert testing resumes across Canada

Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Anti-hate network created for Canada

RCI | Français

L’humanité de Saint-Ubalde dans l’attente d’une famille syrienne

RCI | Español

Reacciones en Canadá al retiro de Estados Unidos del pacto nuclear con Irán

RCI | 中文

亚裔作家笔下的移民生活：CBC为亚洲文化月推荐的书

العربية | RCI

لبنان: ما التحديات بعد الانتخابات؟