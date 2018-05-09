A home owner heads from checking his property surrounded by the waters of the St. John River in Fredericton, N.B. on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New Brunswickers urged to remain patient as floodwaters recede

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 9 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

While water levels in the St. John River have fallen over the last two days, provincial authorities in New Brunswick are urging residents to remain patient.

“A great number of New Brunswickers have been displaced for a long time and it is understandable they want to get home,” said Greg MacCallum , director of the provincial Emergency Measures Organization. “But simply because the river is lower does not mean it is safe to return home.”

Water levels remain high in several areas. Every community between Fredericton and Saint John is expected to remain above flood level until the weekend.

The current in the St. John River is strong and the water is cold and carrying debris, officials said.

Residents stage at water’s edge at Darlings Island, N.B. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 as the Kennebecasis River flooded the only road into the community. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Authorities also worry that the floodwater itself can also be heavily contaminated with sewage, fuel and agricultural chemicals and pose health risks such as sickness and infections.

EMO warned that water should not be consumed from private wells until they have been tested.

EMO spokesman Geoffrey Downey said anything that has come into contact with the floodwaters should be handled carefully.

“That ground is potentially contaminated, so people have to proceed with caution both for things they can see, including everything from an animal carcass or propane tank to nails and all kinds of junk,” he said.

“Just because the river’s dropping doesn’t mean it’s time to toss that kayak in or get the motor boat out or go swimming.”

Local residents head to check on their house surrounded by the waters of the St. John River in Fredericton, N.B. on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Many provincial and municipal roads have been covered by a significant amount of water for more than a week.

But while some of those roads may now be dry, it does not mean they are safe to use, said Downey.

Municipal and provincial officials must inspect closed roads, culverts and bridges before they are reopened, officials said. B

Authorities also called on residents to respect road closures even if they appear intact.

“Evacuees are tired and want to return to their normal routine, and everyone is working hard to make it happen, but rushing back home has the potential to make a bad situation worse,” said MacCallum.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Emergency alert testing resumes across Canada

Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Anti-hate network created for Canada

RCI | Français

L’humanité de Saint-Ubalde dans l’attente d’une famille syrienne

RCI | Español

Reacciones en Canadá al retiro de Estados Unidos del pacto nuclear con Irán

RCI | 中文

亚裔作家笔下的移民生活：CBC为亚洲文化月推荐的书

العربية | RCI

لبنان: ما التحديات بعد الانتخابات؟