In Chihuahua on May 8, 2018, loved ones of Mexicans who have disappeared read messages of concern and support written by Canadians. (Ana Paula Suárez)

Disappeared in Mexico: Canadians support affected families

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 10 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canadians have written messages of concern and support on paper butterflies delivered by Amnesty International Canada to Mexicans who have lost friends or family members. More than 35,000 people in Mexico have disappeared. Monarch butterflies make a yearly migration between Mexico and Canada and were chosen as a symbol of the close ties between the two countries.

The monarch butterfly symbolizes close ties between Canada and Mexico. (Ana Paula Suárez)

‘Families clamouring for truth, justice’

The disappearances are the work of organized crime, police and security forces and sometimes shadowy collusion between the two. “The families are clamouring for truth, justice, and an end to this nightmare,” said Alex Neve, secretary-general of Amnesty International Canada from Chihuahua, Mexico.

He and colleagues went to Mexico to present several hundreds of paper butterflies to people who have lost loved ones. The state of Chihuahua has been one of the hardest hit and citizens have erected a “Cross of Nails” to draw attention to the crisis of murdered and missing women there.

Listen

Alex Neve calls ‘the long-standing crisis of disappearances’ in Mexico one of the most alarming and devastating of the country’s very serious human rights challenges. (Amnesty International Canada)

Amnesty’s Alex Neve read Canadian messages to the families of the Mothers of the Disappeared in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico on May 8, 2018. (Ana Paula Suárez)

Canadian delegation joins march

Members of Amnesty International read messages from Canada and delivered the paper butterflies into the hands of affected families, and later joined mothers, children and other family members going to Mexico City for a march on May 10, 2018. Marches were also planned in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Neve said there needs to be a strengthening of the mechanisms for investigating cases of disappearance in Mexico so families can find out what has happened to their loved ones and whether they are still alive. In cases where someone is dead, he said there needs to be justice and accountability for those responsible.

Families and friends of the disappeared marched on Mexico City on March 10, 2018. (Amnesty International Canada)

New must be enforced, say activists

Last year, the Mexican government brought forward new law on disappearances. Families now want full implementation of the law, adequate resourcing and the creation of institutions and mechanisms to ensure the law is applied. “Sadly in Mexico, there’s often a disconnect between laws that promise great things and then a failure to ensure proper implementation,” said Neve. “We absolutely don’t want to see that with this new law.

Canadians and other members of Amnesty International joined the march to protest the disappearance of 35,000 people in Mexico. (Amnesty International Canada)

Canada needs to ‘really push’ the Mexican government, says activist

Neve added Canada has a role to play on this issue in part because we are a major trading partner with Mexico and many Canadians travel to Mexico. On May 11, 2018 Canada’s ambassador to Mexico has agreed to receive a delegation representing mothers of the disappeared on May 11, 2018 .

Leaders of Amnesty International Canada wrote a letter to Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs before a recent high level dialogue on human rights held between the two countries.

Neve urged the Canadian government to raise the issue of the disappeared at all levels, “really pushing the Mexican government to commit to the (law) reform agenda, to ensure that the law that has been brought forward is fully implemented and to just make it very clear to the Mexican government that Canada is concerned, Canada is watching and Canada has some expectations.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Botanical art featured at Canadian, other museums

International, Politics, Society

Canada's biggest battle since WWII and Korea

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Global warming: So how was your April?

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Emergency alert testing resumes across Canada

RCI | Français

Les Kabyles s’organisent pour faire entendre leur voix en tant que communauté

RCI | Español

La libertad de prensa según una periodista indígena comunitaria guatemalteca

RCI | 中文

“你们不是加拿大人！”一加拿大悍妇的种族歧视言论引起公愤

العربية | RCI

إلى أين يتجه الوضع بعد أكبر عملية عسكرية إسرائيلية ضد إيران؟