Global warming: So how was your April?

Here we are in May, well into spring and heading for summer. In much of North America though, spells of actual warm weather have only just begun to arrive, and hesitantly at that in many places. Indeed this evening there’s still a frost warning into parts of southern Quebec.

This has led many climate skeptics in Canada and the U.S to once again to denounce claims of global warming and how that is changing the world’s climate. Trouble is, throughout almost the entire rest of the world, it’s been one of the warmest, if not the warmest April on record.

While parts of southern Canada were experiencing abnormal cold and snowstorms, parts of England and throughout France were experiencing a heatwave.

Down in the southern hemisphere where they’re in Autumn heading into winter, many places broke April heat records and in one area of the northwest, an historical all-time record high of 45.9 Celsius was recorded.

Sydney had 11 consecutive days of temperatures over 25 C, also breaking April records for the city.

As we still struggle with achieving warm spring weather in much of southern Canada, the long range forecast for western Canada for the summer is above average heat, and more or less normal temperatures for central and eastern Canada, if any weather can be classed as “normal” anymore.

