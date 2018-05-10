Botanical art featured at Canadian, other museums

The Art of the Plant exhibition opened at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa today and runs until October 14, 2018. The exhibit includes 48 drawings and paintings by Canadian Contemporary botanical artists and was developed as part of an international collaboration. There will be similar exhibits in five other Canadian cities and 24 countries around the world.

May 22 is the International Day of Biological Diversity and the museum will feature a slide show presenting 900 of the botanical artworks from the international exhibitions.

Exhibit highlights biodiversity, conservation

The Canadian Museum of Nature is presenting the works by geographic region across Canada. The works cover life history stages of plants from newly-germinated to dead or dying and include trees, shrubs, lichens, mushrooms and wildflowers, as well as several species at risk.

Collaborating with the other 24 countries involved in this global event is breaking new ground for us all,” says Kerri Weller, Exhibition Chair for Art of the Plant, and a noted teacher of botanical art in Ottawa. “Through this project, we hope to bring attention to the importance of native plant biodiversity and conservation, as well as today’s renaissance in botanical art.”